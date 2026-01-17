'If God Willing, It Will Happen': Uddhav Thackeray Hopes For Sena UBT Mayor Despite Mumbai's BMC Election Loss | VIDEO

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray, in his first press conference after losing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said that if God is willing, the party could have its mayor in Mumbai. His statement came a day after the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured a clear majority in the BMC elections by bagging 118 out of 227 seats.

While addressing the party workers in Mumbai, he said, "It's our dream to get Shiv Sena (UBT) mayor elected; if God willing it will happen."

Thackeray's statement also came at the time when the Shinde-led Sena decided to shift all its newly elected corporators to a luxury hotel in Bandra, triggering fresh speculation of hotel politics in the city.

All victorious Shiv Sena corporators have been asked to report to the Taj Lands End hotel by 3 pm on Saturday, News18 reported, quoting sources.

आज पक्षप्रमुख मा.श्री.उद्धवसाहेब ठाकरे ह्यांनी बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका निवडणुकीत विजयी झालेल्या सर्व नवनिर्वाचित नगरसेवकांचे अभिनंदन केले.प्रतिकूल परिस्थितीत मिळवलेल्या यशाचे तुम्ही सर्व मानकरी आहात; आता मजबुतीने, एकजुटीने काम करूया असा विश्वास देखील त्यांनी व्यक्त केला.

ह्यावेळी… pic.twitter.com/Hvka0OjsCB — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) January 17, 2026

Uddhav Thackeray Speaks On Mahayuti's win

Speaking on Mahayuti's win in the BMC election 2026, the Sena UBT Chief said that the BJP wants to mortgage Mumbai and alleged that the party won the polls by betrayal.

He added, "Marathi manoos will never forgive this sin." "The BJP couldn't finish off Shiv Sena on the ground," he said, referring to 65 seats won by Sena (UBT) in the BMC elections. "The BJP used all means but could not buy loyalty," he said.

'Battle is not over yet' 1st Post After BMC Poll loss

Earlier in the day, Sena UBT chief also took to X and signalled that the political fight in Maharashtra is far from over and will continue until the Marathi community receives the respect it deserves. In a post shared on social media platform X, Shiv Sena (UBT) said, "This battle is not over yet... It will continue just like this until the Marathi person receives the respect they deserve!"

Though, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray tried to consolidate votes over the Marathi language and the revival of the Marathi manoos identity plank, the saffron Yuti's development work, including the Metro Aqua Line and Coastal Road, helped them gain a lead in the BMC polls.

PM Modi also hailed the BJP-Shiv Sena-led victory in the Maharashtra civic polls, attributing the win to the "pro-people good governance" agenda. Expressing gratitude to the electors, PM Modi said that the NDA's "vision for development has struck a chord" with the people of the state.

