 'If God Willing, It Will Happen': Uddhav Thackeray Hopes For Sena UBT Mayor Despite Mumbai's BMC Election Loss | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'If God Willing, It Will Happen': Uddhav Thackeray Hopes For Sena UBT Mayor Despite Mumbai's BMC Election Loss | VIDEO

'If God Willing, It Will Happen': Uddhav Thackeray Hopes For Sena UBT Mayor Despite Mumbai's BMC Election Loss | VIDEO

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said if God wills, his party could still secure the Mumbai mayor’s post, a day after the Mahayuti alliance won 118 of 227 BMC seats. Addressing party workers, he accused the BJP of betrayal, stating “Marathi manoos will never forgive this sin,” while the Shinde-led Sena moved its corporators to a luxury hotel, sparking hotel politics speculation.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray, in his first press conference after losing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said that if God is willing, the party could have its mayor in Mumbai. His statement came a day after the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured a clear majority in the BMC elections by bagging 118 out of 227 seats.

While addressing the party workers in Mumbai, he said, "It's our dream to get Shiv Sena (UBT) mayor elected; if God willing it will happen."

Thackeray's statement also came at the time when the Shinde-led Sena decided to shift all its newly elected corporators to a luxury hotel in Bandra, triggering fresh speculation of hotel politics in the city.

Read Also
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Hotel Politics Begin As Shinde Sena Shifts Newly Elected...
article-image

All victorious Shiv Sena corporators have been asked to report to the Taj Lands End hotel by 3 pm on Saturday, News18 reported, quoting sources.

FPJ Shorts
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials Out On OTT : Here's To Know Everything About Miniseries Based On 1929 Novel Of The Same Name
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials Out On OTT : Here's To Know Everything About Miniseries Based On 1929 Novel Of The Same Name
Splitsvilla 16: Simran Bahl Vs Anuj Sharma; Who Will Choose Paisa Villa?
Splitsvilla 16: Simran Bahl Vs Anuj Sharma; Who Will Choose Paisa Villa?
'If God Willing, It Will Happen': Uddhav Thackeray Hopes For Sena UBT Mayor Despite Mumbai's BMC Election Loss | VIDEO
'If God Willing, It Will Happen': Uddhav Thackeray Hopes For Sena UBT Mayor Despite Mumbai's BMC Election Loss | VIDEO
What Is Sea Buckthorn? PM Modi Recommended Fruit, Also Known As 'Sanjivani Booti' Which Cured Laxman In Ramayana
What Is Sea Buckthorn? PM Modi Recommended Fruit, Also Known As 'Sanjivani Booti' Which Cured Laxman In Ramayana

Uddhav Thackeray Speaks On Mahayuti's win

Speaking on Mahayuti's win in the BMC election 2026, the Sena UBT Chief said that the BJP wants to mortgage Mumbai and alleged that the party won the polls by betrayal.

Read Also
BMC Elections Results 2026: 5 Reasons Why 'Thackeray Brand' Failed To Retain Mumbai, Ending Nearly...
article-image

He added, "Marathi manoos will never forgive this sin." "The BJP couldn't finish off Shiv Sena on the ground," he said, referring to 65 seats won by Sena (UBT) in the BMC elections. "The BJP used all means but could not buy loyalty," he said.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP-Led Mahayuti Ends Thackerays’ Long Rule In Civic Body, But Did...
article-image

'Battle is not over yet' 1st Post After BMC Poll loss

Earlier in the day, Sena UBT chief also took to X and signalled that the political fight in Maharashtra is far from over and will continue until the Marathi community receives the respect it deserves. In a post shared on social media platform X, Shiv Sena (UBT) said, "This battle is not over yet... It will continue just like this until the Marathi person receives the respect they deserve!"

Though, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray tried to consolidate votes over the Marathi language and the revival of the Marathi manoos identity plank, the saffron Yuti's development work, including the Metro Aqua Line and Coastal Road, helped them gain a lead in the BMC polls.

PM Modi also hailed the BJP-Shiv Sena-led victory in the Maharashtra civic polls, attributing the win to the "pro-people good governance" agenda. Expressing gratitude to the electors, PM Modi said that the NDA's "vision for development has struck a chord" with the people of the state.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'If God Willing, It Will Happen': Uddhav Thackeray Hopes For Sena UBT Mayor Despite Mumbai's BMC...
'If God Willing, It Will Happen': Uddhav Thackeray Hopes For Sena UBT Mayor Despite Mumbai's BMC...
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Detailed Weather Forecast Ahead Of Race Day
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Detailed Weather Forecast Ahead Of Race Day
Mumbai: Mother's Quick Thinking Thwarts Kidnapping Attempt Of 2-Year-Old Girl At Vile Parle Bus Stop
Mumbai: Mother's Quick Thinking Thwarts Kidnapping Attempt Of 2-Year-Old Girl At Vile Parle Bus Stop
Bombay High Court Upholds Society's Right To Recover Long-Pending Maintenance Dues
Bombay High Court Upholds Society's Right To Recover Long-Pending Maintenance Dues
Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Jogeshwari Residential Building
Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Jogeshwari Residential Building