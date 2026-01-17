Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Hotel Politics Begin As Shinde Sena Shifts Newly Elected Corporators To Taj Lands End Amid Power-Formation Talks

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | X - @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: With the results of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections now declared, political activity has intensified as parties begin efforts to form the ruling dispensation in India’s richest civic body. In a major move, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has decided to shift all its newly elected corporators to a luxury hotel in Bandra, triggering fresh speculation of hotel politics in the city.

Corporators Asked To Reach Taj Lands End Today

According to a News18 report quoting sources, all victorious Shiv Sena corporators have been asked to report to the Taj Lands End hotel by 3 pm on Saturday. The corporators are expected to stay at the hotel for the next three days as the party leadership works to consolidate its numbers and chalk out the next course of action.

Why Is Shinde Sena Shifting Corporators?

The decision is reportedly aimed at preventing any possible attempts at poaching in the aftermath of the closely fought civic elections and ensuring that the party’s ranks remain united during the crucial phase of power formation. Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde is believed to have taken the call to keep the newly elected representatives together while discussions on strategy and leadership positions are underway.

Senior party leaders are likely to hold multiple meetings with the corporators to assess the post-poll situation, finalise political strategy and hold deliberations on the election of the mayor and other key posts in the municipal corporation, during the stay.

The development has revived memories of similar 'hotel politics' witnessed during previous political crises in Maharashtra, particularly during phases of intense power struggle at the state level. The decision to move corporators to a hotel has once again sparked buzz in political circles, with opposition parties closely watching the unfolding developments.

The primary objective of the move is to reportedly prevent rival parties from making contact with Shiv Sena corporators at a sensitive time, as negotiations and alignments continue in the race to control the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

BMC Elections Results

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party in the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, winning 89 of the 227 wards, as per the State Election Commission. Shiv Sena (UBT) secured the second position with 65 seats, followed by the Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena with 29 seats, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won six seats.

