Mumbai: Mother's Quick Thinking Thwarts Kidnapping Attempt Of 2-Year-Old Girl At Vile Parle Bus Stop | Representational Image

Mumbai: In Vile Parle East, an unidentified man attempted to kidnap a two-year-old girl from her mother’s lap at a bus stop. However, due to the mother’s presence of mind, the arrival of family members, and prompt action of local residents, the child was rescued. The accused was apprehended and later handed over to the police.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on January 11. The complainant, Navina Upadhyay, 25, works as a steward at a hotel. She was waiting for a bus to Mahim at the Parle Subway bus stop with her child. A man approached her and engaged her in a conversation.

He offered to accompany her to Jogeshwari and suggested having breakfast together, repeatedly insisting despite being asked to leave. As Navina attempted to board the BEST bus number 40, he suddenly grabbed her hand and pulled her forcefully. Navina immediately got off the bus, freed herself and held her child tightly.

She called her husband to the spot. The accused falsely claimed that the child was his daughter. By then, local residents gathered , held him and informed the police.

