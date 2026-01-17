 Mumbai: Mother's Quick Thinking Thwarts Kidnapping Attempt Of 2-Year-Old Girl At Vile Parle Bus Stop
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Mother's Quick Thinking Thwarts Kidnapping Attempt Of 2-Year-Old Girl At Vile Parle Bus Stop

Mumbai: Mother's Quick Thinking Thwarts Kidnapping Attempt Of 2-Year-Old Girl At Vile Parle Bus Stop

In Vile Parle East, Mumbai, a man attempted to kidnap a two-year-old girl from her mother at a bus stop on January 11. The mother’s quick response, arrival of family, and help from local residents led to the child’s rescue and the accused’s arrest. The man falsely claimed the child was his daughter but was held and handed over to police.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Mother's Quick Thinking Thwarts Kidnapping Attempt Of 2-Year-Old Girl At Vile Parle Bus Stop | Representational Image

Mumbai: In Vile Parle East, an unidentified man attempted to kidnap a two-year-old girl from her mother’s lap at a bus stop. However, due to the mother’s presence of mind, the arrival of family members, and prompt action of local residents, the child was rescued. The accused was apprehended and later handed over to the police.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on January 11. The complainant, Navina Upadhyay, 25, works as a steward at a hotel. She was waiting for a bus to Mahim at the Parle Subway bus stop with her child. A man approached her and engaged her in a conversation.

Read Also
Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Illegal Bike Racing On Western Express Highway Near NESCO; Traffic Police...
article-image

He offered to accompany her to Jogeshwari and suggested having breakfast together, repeatedly insisting despite being asked to leave. As Navina attempted to board the BEST bus number 40, he suddenly grabbed her hand and pulled her forcefully. Navina immediately got off the bus, freed herself and held her child tightly.

FPJ Shorts
Steal OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sophie Turner's Latest Series Online?
Steal OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sophie Turner's Latest Series Online?
IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here
IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Detailed Weather Forecast Ahead Of Race Day
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Detailed Weather Forecast Ahead Of Race Day
'Now It’s Bengal’s Turn': PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle In West Bengal's Malda For Upcoming Assembly Elections 2026; Slams TMC Govt | VIDEO
'Now It’s Bengal’s Turn': PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle In West Bengal's Malda For Upcoming Assembly Elections 2026; Slams TMC Govt | VIDEO

She called her husband to the spot. The accused falsely claimed that the child was his daughter. By then, local residents gathered , held him and informed the police.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Detailed Weather Forecast Ahead Of Race Day
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Detailed Weather Forecast Ahead Of Race Day
Mumbai: Mother's Quick Thinking Thwarts Kidnapping Attempt Of 2-Year-Old Girl At Vile Parle Bus Stop
Mumbai: Mother's Quick Thinking Thwarts Kidnapping Attempt Of 2-Year-Old Girl At Vile Parle Bus Stop
Bombay High Court Upholds Society's Right To Recover Long-Pending Maintenance Dues
Bombay High Court Upholds Society's Right To Recover Long-Pending Maintenance Dues
Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Jogeshwari Residential Building
Mumbai Tragedy: 73-Year-Old Woman Dies As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Jogeshwari Residential Building
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Hotel Politics Begin As Shinde Sena Shifts Newly Elected...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Hotel Politics Begin As Shinde Sena Shifts Newly Elected...