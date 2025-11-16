Bhiwandi News: Dangerous Road Gaps Turn Into Deadly Traps After Heavy Rains; Residents Blame BNCMC for Inaction

Large roadside gaps in Bhiwandi have become deadly traps for motorists, sparking outrage among residents | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Nov 16: Large gaps formed along major roads in Bhiwandi following heavy rainfall have turned into virtual death traps causing a sharp rise in accidents across the city.

Dozens of people are getting injured every day after slipping into these roadside cavities and several fatal incidents have already been reported. Despite the growing danger, the municipal administration’s silence and inaction have sparked widespread anger among residents.

Significant road gaps can be seen Kalyan Road Temghar To Rajiv chauk along Kalyan Naka to Nadi Naka and several other major routes. During the monsoon, the asphalt and soil supporting the RCC roads were washed away creating deep and uneven gaps at the road edges. Two-wheelers, especially motorcyclists are slipping into these gaps almost daily leading to serious injuries.

Local citizens allege that despite repeated complaints, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has failed to take timely repair measures.

How many more deaths will it take for the municipal administration to repair these roads? residents questioned Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar expressing frustration over the lack of accountability.

Young Man Killed After Slipping Into Road Gap

One of the recent tragic incidents occurred on 15 October when Raj Ranjan Singh (20) lost his life due to the dangerous gap near Saibaba Temple. Raj and his friend were riding towards Rajnoli late at night when their bike slipped into the gap between two adjoining roads. Raj fell onto the main road and was run over by a speeding trailer. His friend survived narrowly after falling on the opposite side of the road.

This was not the first fatality caused by road gaps in Bhiwandi. Earlier, in the Vanjarpatti area, a doctor died after slipping off the roadside gap and falling under a moving container. Residents report that such incidents have become disturbingly frequent, with dozens injured almost every day.

Local Residents Demand Immediate Repairs

Citizens have demanded urgent action from the BNCMC Construction Department insisting that the gaps must be filled immediately to prevent further loss of life. Many lament that administrative indifference has turned routine travel into a constant risk.

Municipal Response

City Engineer Jamil Patel acknowledged the issue stating that repairing the gaps during the monsoon was difficult.Work has now begun across the city to fill all roadside gaps. Contractors have been assigned in all five wards and the problem will be resolved soon Patel assured.

