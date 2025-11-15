 Mumbai Road Accident: Brake Failure Causes Dumper To Crush 7–8 Vehicles In Bhiwandi's Shantinagar; No Causalities Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Road Accident: Brake Failure Causes Dumper To Crush 7–8 Vehicles In Bhiwandi's Shantinagar; No Causalities Reported

Mumbai Road Accident: Brake Failure Causes Dumper To Crush 7–8 Vehicles In Bhiwandi's Shantinagar; No Causalities Reported

According to local sources, the incident occurred in Rahmatpur, where the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is carrying out RCC road construction work.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
The accident site |

Bhiwandi: A major accident was narrowly averted in Bhiwandi’s Shantinagar area on Saturday afternoon when a dumper reportedly suffered brake failure and went on to crush seven to eight vehicles in its path. Fortunately, no loss of life or serious injuries were reported.

Incident Near Ongoing RCC Road Work

According to local sources, the incident occurred in Rahmatpur, where the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is carrying out RCC road construction work. Around 4 pm, a dumper loaded with sand for the project was heading toward the worksite when its brakes are believed to have malfunctioned near the slope.

Eyewitnesses Describe Chain Collision

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Road Accident: Brake Failure Causes Dumper To Crush 7–8 Vehicles In Bhiwandi's Shantinagar; No Causalities Reported
Mumbai Road Accident: Brake Failure Causes Dumper To Crush 7–8 Vehicles In Bhiwandi's Shantinagar; No Causalities Reported
'Pure Bullying, Highly Unacceptable': Akon's Pants Pulled Down By Fans During Bengaluru Concert, Netizens Call It 'Harassment' – VIDEO
'Pure Bullying, Highly Unacceptable': Akon's Pants Pulled Down By Fans During Bengaluru Concert, Netizens Call It 'Harassment' – VIDEO
Mumbai News: Instagram Reel Creator Held For Cheating Women; ₹37 Lakh Jewellery, BMW Seized In Dombivli
Mumbai News: Instagram Reel Creator Held For Cheating Women; ₹37 Lakh Jewellery, BMW Seized In Dombivli
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw

Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control due to the brake failure but made repeated attempts to stop the vehicle. Despite his efforts, the heavy dumper continued moving downhill and rammed into several vehicles parked or passing along the route. Nearly seven to eight cars and two-wheelers were damaged in a chain collision.

Read Also
Akon Mumbai Concert: Here's Fastest Way To Reach NESCO Goregaon Without Facing Traffic Delays
article-image

Impact Stops After Hitting Electric Pole

The accident came to a halt only after the dumper crashed into an electric pole, causing it to bend under the impact. Locals confirmed that brake failure triggered the mishap and expressed relief that no one suffered serious injuries given the heavy traffic in the area.

Authorities Begin Probe

Police and MMRDA officials reached the spot soon after being alerted and have begun assessing the damage. An investigation is underway to determine whether the dumper had mechanical defects or if negligence contributed to the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Instagram Reel Creator Held For Cheating Women; ₹37 Lakh Jewellery, BMW Seized In...

Mumbai News: Instagram Reel Creator Held For Cheating Women; ₹37 Lakh Jewellery, BMW Seized In...

Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested In Dombivli After Police Seize Three Pistols, Cartridges &...

Thane News: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested In Dombivli After Police Seize Three Pistols, Cartridges &...

Maharashtra Launches Post Basic Diploma In Oncology Nursing To Strengthen Cancer Care

Maharashtra Launches Post Basic Diploma In Oncology Nursing To Strengthen Cancer Care

Navi Mumbai Declares 594 Locations As Silence Zones After HC Directive

Navi Mumbai Declares 594 Locations As Silence Zones After HC Directive

Mumbai Fraud Case: Bhandup Police Book DD Financial Services Directors For Cheating 10 Investors Of...

Mumbai Fraud Case: Bhandup Police Book DD Financial Services Directors For Cheating 10 Investors Of...