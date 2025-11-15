Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole Granted Interim Bail In Illegal Land Transfer Case

Suspended Pune tehsildar granted interim bail in government land scam case | Representational Image

Pune, Nov 15: A court here on Saturday granted interim bail to suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole who is accused of passing illegal orders granting ownership rights of two government land parcels to private parties.

Case Registered Over Controversial Land Transfers in Mundhwa and Bopodi

A case was registered against Yeole at Khadak police station here after a controversial sale of government land in Mundhwa area to a firm of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar along with another illegal land transaction in Bopodi came to light.

Yeole Seeks Anticipatory Bail in Bopodi Land Transfer Case

Yeole, accused of passing an illegal transfer order related to the Bopodi land which belongs to the agriculture department, has moved the court for anticipatory bail.

Court Grants Ad-Interim Pre-Arrest Bail on Bond of Rs 10,000

On Saturday, the court passed an order that he shall be released on `ad-interim' (temporary) pre-arrest bail -- until the final order on his plea is passed -- on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and surety of the like amount.

Senior advocate Harshad Nimbalkar assisted by Advocate Shivam Nimbalkar appeared for Yeole.

