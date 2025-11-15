 Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole Granted Interim Bail In Illegal Land Transfer Case
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole Granted Interim Bail In Illegal Land Transfer Case

Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole Granted Interim Bail In Illegal Land Transfer Case

A case was registered against Yeole at Khadak police station here after a controversial sale of government land in Mundhwa area to a firm of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar along with another illegal land transaction in Bopodi came to light.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Suspended Pune tehsildar granted interim bail in government land scam case | Representational Image

Pune, Nov 15: A court here on Saturday granted interim bail to suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole who is accused of passing illegal orders granting ownership rights of two government land parcels to private parties.

Case Registered Over Controversial Land Transfers in Mundhwa and Bopodi

A case was registered against Yeole at Khadak police station here after a controversial sale of government land in Mundhwa area to a firm of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar along with another illegal land transaction in Bopodi came to light.

Yeole Seeks Anticipatory Bail in Bopodi Land Transfer Case

FPJ Shorts
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Surfaces In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah With Pakistani Man
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Surfaces In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah With Pakistani Man
Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens
Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens
Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train To Mumbai After Cab Driver Misbehaves & Abuses Her: 'He Threatened to Drop Me Midway'
Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train To Mumbai After Cab Driver Misbehaves & Abuses Her: 'He Threatened to Drop Me Midway'
Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole Granted Interim Bail In Illegal Land Transfer Case
Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole Granted Interim Bail In Illegal Land Transfer Case

Yeole, accused of passing an illegal transfer order related to the Bopodi land which belongs to the agriculture department, has moved the court for anticipatory bail.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Pune Land ‘Scam’: Woman Accused In ₹300 Crore Mundhwa Deal Asked To Record Statement Before...
article-image

Court Grants Ad-Interim Pre-Arrest Bail on Bond of Rs 10,000

On Saturday, the court passed an order that he shall be released on `ad-interim' (temporary) pre-arrest bail -- until the final order on his plea is passed -- on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and surety of the like amount.

Senior advocate Harshad Nimbalkar assisted by Advocate Shivam Nimbalkar appeared for Yeole.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole Granted Interim Bail In Illegal Land Transfer...

Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole Granted Interim Bail In Illegal Land Transfer...

Pune: Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar Alleges NDA Won Bihar By Depositing ₹10,000 In Women’s...

Pune: Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar Alleges NDA Won Bihar By Depositing ₹10,000 In Women’s...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Notorious Criminal Held For Using Minors In Chain-Snatching Racket In Hinjawadi,...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Notorious Criminal Held For Using Minors In Chain-Snatching Racket In Hinjawadi,...

Pre-Planned Murder Over Money: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Four In Chilling Charholi Killing...

Pre-Planned Murder Over Money: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Four In Chilling Charholi Killing...

Pune: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Urges Maharashtra Government To Halt Evictions In Panshet, Citing...

Pune: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Urges Maharashtra Government To Halt Evictions In Panshet, Citing...