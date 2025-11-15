Waqf Trusts Seek Extension Of December 5 Deadline Amid Portal Glitches | Pexels

Waqf trusts have appealed to the government to extend the December 5 deadline for uploading property data on the government portal, as thousands of institutions across Maharashtra and other states are struggling to meet the requirement.

Technical Glitches Hampering Digitisation Drive

The All India Sunni Jamiyatul Ulama, representing Waqf institutions and mutawallis (trustees) across Maharashtra, said the Minority Affairs Ministry’s digitisation initiative is facing serious hurdles due to persistent technical issues on the portal.

Sayed Moinuddin Ashraf (Moin Miya), president of the organisation, said the process of uploading details has become extremely slow and inefficient at the ground level.

Slow Portal, Limited Staff Delay Uploads

According to multiple institutions, the portal frequently slows down or throws errors while uploading data. Trustees said that uploading a single property, along with all required documents, can take seven to eight days, making it nearly impossible to complete the process on time.

Due to limited manpower, technical difficulties, and the large number of properties under each trust, meeting the December 5 deadline has become increasingly challenging.

Leaders Urge Six-Month Extension

MLA Amin Patel, deputy leader of the Congress Legislative Party in the Vidhan Sabha, forwarded the request from the All India Sunni Jamiyatul Ulama to Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Minority Affairs. He said that extending the deadline by at least six months would help ensure that all Waqf properties are properly uploaded and none remain unrecorded.

Waqf Board Also Seeks Deadline Extension

Faiyaz Pathan, Deputy Waqf Officer, DWO Mumbai, confirmed that the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf has also requested the central government to extend the deadline.