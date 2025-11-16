Maharashtra Revises Rules For 1% Orphan Reservation; Priority For Children Raised In State-Recognised Institutions | File Pic (Representative Image)

In a significant shift in its policy, the state government has decided to amend rules governing the one per cent reservation for orphans in Maharashtra. Under the revised framework, the reservation will now apply to vacant posts instead of available posts, with precedence given to those who have been raised in state-recognised institutions under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Revised Definition of ‘Institutional Orphan’

The state has also updated the definition of an “institutional orphan” to include children whose biological parents died before they turned 18. A government resolution (GR) issued on Friday replaces the earlier term “parents” with “biological parents,” bringing greater clarity to the eligibility criteria.

Reservation to Follow Parallel System

The orphan reservation will be implemented under the total parallel reservation system, instead of the compartmental system followed for the disability quota. Additionally, if a selected orphan-category candidate refuses the post or resigns, the next eligible candidate from the same category on the waiting list will be appointed.

No Carry-Forward Provision

The government also clarified that if no eligible orphan-category candidate is available for a specific recruitment cycle, the post will remain reserved only for that advertisement and will not be carried forward to future recruitment.