Mumbai Crime News: Woman Accuses Vikhroli Advocate Of Rape And Professional Misconduct; Bar Council Complaint Filed

Mumbai Woman Accuses Vikhroli Advocate Of Rape And Professional Misconduct; Bar Council Complaint Filed | File Pic (Representative Image)

A 34-year-old practising advocate from Vikhroli, Raju Rajdev Barai, has been accused of raping one of his women clients an act the complainant says constitutes serious professional misconduct. The woman, who had approached Barai for legal assistance in a domestic violence case against her husband, alleged that he exploited her vulnerability and sexually assaulted her under the pretext of providing legal support.

The complaint notes that an FIR had already been registered at the Park Site Police Station in July 2025.

Allegations of Abuse Under the Guise of Legal Advice

According to the complaint submitted to the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, the woman stated that since her case was “sensitive” and required privacy, Barai allegedly insisted on booking hotel rooms for discussions. She claimed he used this setup to force sexual relations upon her while giving false assurances of assistance in her legal matter.

The complaint further states that when she later confronted him, he allegedly subjected her to physical abuse as well.

Complaint Cites Serious Professional Misconduct

Terming his behaviour “unprofessional, immoral and criminal,” the complaint says Barai’s conduct amounts to a grave breach of professional ethics under Section 35 of the Advocates Act, 1961, and involves acts of moral turpitude and exploitation of professional authority.

Offences Listed Under BNS, 2023

The complaint also points out that Barai’s actions constitute criminal offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, specifically: Section 64(2)(f) – sexual assault, Section 68 – use of criminal force, Section 69 – acts committed without consent

“These acts, coupled with his professional misconduct, amount to misconduct of the gravest degree,” the complaint states, adding that the victim suffered “severe mental, emotional, and psychological trauma.”

Advocate Sriram Chindarkar represented the complainant before the Bar Council.

Accused Denies Allegations; Claims Blackmail

Meanwhile, in a bail application filed before the Sessions Court, Barai has strongly denied the allegations, claiming he has been falsely implicated.

He alleged that the complainant would “purposely take selfies with the applicant” and later blackmail him for money. According to him, she had also demanded that he divorce his wife and marry her, allegedly threatening to circulate their photographs and lodge false complaints if he resisted.

Defence Claims Allegations Are Fabricated

“The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a retaliatory move arising out of personal grudge and vindictive motive. The allegations are false, concocted, and aimed at ruining the applicant’s career, reputation, and family life,” the bail plea states.

Barai’s advocate argued that he has no criminal antecedents, is a practising lawyer with a stable residence, and that his professional life is at stake due to what he terms fabricated accusations. The application further alleges that the complainant and her mother are “using the law to fulfil unlawful demands.”