Mumbai News: BMC Orders Weekly Security Audits After Attacks On Resident Doctors At Major Civic Hospitals

Mumbai: In the wake of recent attacks on resident doctors at BMC-run Cooper and Nair hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC) has decided to strengthen security across its major medical institutions.

The civic body has directed the deans of Sion, Nair, Cooper and KEM hospitals to conduct weekly security audits to ensure improved vigilance and immediate corrective action wherever required.

Recent Assaults Trigger Strikes and Safety Concerns

The move comes after relatives of a patient assaulted three resident doctors at Cooper Hospital last week, triggering a four-day strike by the medical staff. Even before tensions eased, resident doctors at Nair Hospital faced a similar outburst of anger from a patient’s relatives earlier this week.

Concerned over the rising frequency of such incidents, the BMC administration has opted for a system of regular monitoring to enhance accountability and to base security upgrades on concrete data.

Weekly Audits to Ensure Accountability and Improvements

According to senior BMC official, the weekly audits would help build a continuous review mechanism and ensure timely improvements. He added that the respective hospital deans would submit reports of any gaps or shortcomings found during the audits to the Deputy Commissioner (Health).

Existing Security Measures Still Inadequate, Say Doctors

Across KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper hospitals and their medical colleges, around 3,500 resident doctors are currently working, supported by more than 600 security personnel and between 150 to 200 CCTV cameras installed at each campus.

Despite these measures, doctors continue to express concerns about their safety, pointing to recurring lapses and inadequate protection in sensitive areas.

40 Dark Spots Identified Last Year Still Unsecured

Last year, in August 2024, the resident doctors’ association, BMC MARD, had conducted its own security assessment and identified 40 dark spots across the four campuses. These vulnerable zones, however, still remain inadequately secured.

According to the association, Sion Hospital has 10 dark spots, Nair Hospital has 12, while KEM and Cooper together account for 18. The persistent lack of security at these locations has been a major source of anxiety for resident doctors, prompting renewed calls for swift and effective action.

