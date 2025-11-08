Mumbai News: Resident Doctors Brutally Assaulted At Cooper Hospital, MARD Warns Statewide Agitation If Action Delayed | VIDEO | FPJ

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (Central MARD) has issued a strong statement condemning the brutal and unprovoked assault on resident doctors at R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai. The incident occurred inside the hospital’s casualty ward, where doctors were performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a critically ill patient.

According to the statement, while the doctors were trying to save the patient’s life, an attendant of the patient suddenly turned violent and physically attacked them. The doctors were struck repeatedly on the face, chest, and abdomen.

Central MARD said that the attack was carried out with extreme aggression and accused hospital security personnel of failing to intervene despite being present at the scene. “These young doctors were assaulted while performing their duty to save a life. Such courage and dedication were met with senseless violence,” the association said.

In response, Central MARD has demanded the immediate arrest of the attacker and exemplary punishment under the law. The association also called for the suspension of the negligent security staff who failed to protect the doctors. It has further urged authorities to deploy trained, armed, and accountable security personnel round the clock in emergency and critical departments such as casualty, ICU, and maternity wards, under continuous CCTV surveillance.

Describing the assault as a “brutal attack on humanity and the medical fraternity,” Central MARD stated that doctors are not punching bags and deserve safety, dignity, and respect while serving society.

The association warned that any delay in justice will lead to a statewide agitation. It appealed to the government and the public to take the issue seriously, emphasizing that repeated violence against healthcare workers threatens the foundation of the public healthcare system.