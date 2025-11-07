 Navi Mumbai Crime: Fake NMMC Officer Held For Extortion Bid; Posed As Civic Official To Dupe Doctor In Sanpada
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Crime: Fake NMMC Officer Held For Extortion Bid; Posed As Civic Official To Dupe Doctor In Sanpada

Navi Mumbai Crime: Fake NMMC Officer Held For Extortion Bid; Posed As Civic Official To Dupe Doctor In Sanpada

The Vashi Police have arrested a conman who posed as an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and tried to extort money from a doctor residing in Sanpada. The accused, identified as Amol Dattatray Piske (43), was found carrying forged identity cards of both the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations under the fake name Sandeep Shankar Taware.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Police arrest fake NMMC officer Amol Piske in Vashi for attempting to extort a doctor under false pretences | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Vashi Police have arrested a conman who posed as an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and tried to extort money from a doctor residing in Sanpada.

The accused, identified as Amol Dattatray Piske (43), was found carrying forged identity cards of both the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations under the fake name Sandeep Shankar Taware.

Doctor Targeted During Flat Renovation Work

According to the police, Dr. Amrit Hanchate, a resident of Sanpada, had recently purchased a flat in Vashi and was carrying out renovation work after obtaining due permission from the housing society.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: Fake NMMC Officer Held For Extortion Bid; Posed As Civic Official To Dupe Doctor In Sanpada
Navi Mumbai Crime: Fake NMMC Officer Held For Extortion Bid; Posed As Civic Official To Dupe Doctor In Sanpada
CBI Registers FIR Against Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Family In Son’s Death Case
CBI Registers FIR Against Punjab Ex-DGP Mustafa, Family In Son’s Death Case
'You Can't Turn Back Time..:' Novak Djokovic Reveals Biggest Learning As A Father
'You Can't Turn Back Time..:' Novak Djokovic Reveals Biggest Learning As A Father
Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine Drive; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine Drive; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

The accused Amol Piske approached Dr. Hanchate claiming to be a municipal officer named Sandeep Taware and alleged that the renovation was unauthorized. He then threatened the doctor with a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh, demanding payment to 'settle' the matter.

However, Dr. Hanchate cross-checked with Sukhdev Yedve, the officer in charge of the Vashi ward office, who confirmed that no such officer existed and advised him to file a police complaint. Acting on the police’s guidance, Dr. Hanchate contacted the accused again to discuss the so-called fine, during which Piske demanded Rs 25,000 to close the case.

Trap Laid Near Navratna Hotel; Accused Caught Red-Handed

The police then laid a trap on Thursday evening near Navratna Hotel in Vashi, under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar.

When the accused arrived to collect the Rs 25,000, officers caught him red-handed. Upon interrogation, the police confirmed his real identity as Amol Piske, who had been impersonating a civic officer to dupe citizens.

Accused Involved In Multiple Fraud Cases

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar (Vashi Police Station) said, “The arrested accused had recently extorted Rs 1 lakh from another flat owner in Sanpada using the same modus operandi. A case in that matter has already been registered at Sanpada Police Station. The accused has multiple prior offences, and we are conducting a detailed investigation. Anyone who has been cheated by him should immediately approach the police.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: Fake NMMC Officials Extort ₹1 Lakh From Sanpada Flat Owner, Police Launch...
article-image

NMMC Warns Citizens Against Fake Officials

Sukhdev Yedve (Vashi Ward Officer, NMMC) added, “The accused may have duped several citizens using the municipal corporation’s name. Residents should not pay anyone claiming to be from the NMMC without verifying their identity and should immediately report such incidents to the concerned department to curb such fraudulent activities.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Crime: Fake NMMC Officer Held For Extortion Bid; Posed As Civic Official To Dupe Doctor...

Navi Mumbai Crime: Fake NMMC Officer Held For Extortion Bid; Posed As Civic Official To Dupe Doctor...

Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine...

Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Cars, Including Cab, Gutted In Fire After Collision Near Trident Hotel On Marine...

Mumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of...

Mumbai News: Milind Deora Seeks Probe Into Sandhurst Road Tragedy; Advocate Demands Resignation Of...

Navi Mumbai: Ward Reservation Draw For NMMC Elections 2025 To Be Held On November 11 At Vishnudas...

Navi Mumbai: Ward Reservation Draw For NMMC Elections 2025 To Be Held On November 11 At Vishnudas...

'Go To Pakistan': Former Maharashtra Minister Tells SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi During 'Vande...

'Go To Pakistan': Former Maharashtra Minister Tells SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi During 'Vande...