Navi Mumbai Crime: Fake NMMC Officer Held For Extortion Bid; Posed As Civic Official To Dupe Doctor In Sanpada

Police arrest fake NMMC officer Amol Piske in Vashi for attempting to extort a doctor under false pretences

Navi Mumbai: The Vashi Police have arrested a conman who posed as an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and tried to extort money from a doctor residing in Sanpada.

The accused, identified as Amol Dattatray Piske (43), was found carrying forged identity cards of both the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations under the fake name Sandeep Shankar Taware.

Doctor Targeted During Flat Renovation Work

According to the police, Dr. Amrit Hanchate, a resident of Sanpada, had recently purchased a flat in Vashi and was carrying out renovation work after obtaining due permission from the housing society.

The accused Amol Piske approached Dr. Hanchate claiming to be a municipal officer named Sandeep Taware and alleged that the renovation was unauthorized. He then threatened the doctor with a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh, demanding payment to 'settle' the matter.

However, Dr. Hanchate cross-checked with Sukhdev Yedve, the officer in charge of the Vashi ward office, who confirmed that no such officer existed and advised him to file a police complaint. Acting on the police’s guidance, Dr. Hanchate contacted the accused again to discuss the so-called fine, during which Piske demanded Rs 25,000 to close the case.

Trap Laid Near Navratna Hotel; Accused Caught Red-Handed

The police then laid a trap on Thursday evening near Navratna Hotel in Vashi, under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar.

When the accused arrived to collect the Rs 25,000, officers caught him red-handed. Upon interrogation, the police confirmed his real identity as Amol Piske, who had been impersonating a civic officer to dupe citizens.

Accused Involved In Multiple Fraud Cases

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar (Vashi Police Station) said, “The arrested accused had recently extorted Rs 1 lakh from another flat owner in Sanpada using the same modus operandi. A case in that matter has already been registered at Sanpada Police Station. The accused has multiple prior offences, and we are conducting a detailed investigation. Anyone who has been cheated by him should immediately approach the police.”

NMMC Warns Citizens Against Fake Officials

Sukhdev Yedve (Vashi Ward Officer, NMMC) added, “The accused may have duped several citizens using the municipal corporation’s name. Residents should not pay anyone claiming to be from the NMMC without verifying their identity and should immediately report such incidents to the concerned department to curb such fraudulent activities.”

