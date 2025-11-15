'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' Enters Day 14 With High-Octane Sports Events Across North Mumbai |

The ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025’, initiated by Mumbai North MP and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, entered its 14th day with an action-packed lineup of sporting events across multiple venues. After an energetic start with basketball and kabaddi, Saturday marked the commencement of the swimming and badminton competitions. Matches in cricket, basketball, kabaddi, carrom and other sports are also underway. Goyal is scheduled to attend the kabaddi finals and other sporting events on Sunday.

Festival Energises North Mumbai’s Sporting Landscape

The Mahotsav continues to create a vibrant sporting atmosphere across north Mumbai, bringing together athletes, families and local communities in a festival celebrating fitness, competition and cultural pride.

Goyal Highlights Growing Sporting Enthusiasm

Goyal said, “The Mahotsav has sparked a new wave of sporting enthusiasm in north Mumbai. The overwhelming response to Maharashtra’s traditional sports reflects our cultural confidence and collective strength. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sports have been given high national priority with initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India.”

Citizens Encouraged to Join Open-Entry Events

He further encouraged citizens to participate in upcoming open-for-entry events, including Saree-thon, Mallakhamb, Tennis, Table Tennis, Bodybuilding, Athletics and more.