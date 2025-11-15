 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' Enters Day 14 With High-Octane Sports Events Across North Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' Enters Day 14 With High-Octane Sports Events Across North Mumbai

'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' Enters Day 14 With High-Octane Sports Events Across North Mumbai

The Mahotsav continues to create a vibrant sporting atmosphere across north Mumbai, bringing together athletes, families and local communities in a festival celebrating fitness, competition and cultural pride.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' Enters Day 14 With High-Octane Sports Events Across North Mumbai |

The ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025’, initiated by Mumbai North MP and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, entered its 14th day with an action-packed lineup of sporting events across multiple venues. After an energetic start with basketball and kabaddi, Saturday marked the commencement of the swimming and badminton competitions. Matches in cricket, basketball, kabaddi, carrom and other sports are also underway. Goyal is scheduled to attend the kabaddi finals and other sporting events on Sunday.

Festival Energises North Mumbai’s Sporting Landscape

The Mahotsav continues to create a vibrant sporting atmosphere across north Mumbai, bringing together athletes, families and local communities in a festival celebrating fitness, competition and cultural pride.

Read Also
Good News! Akasa Air To Begin Operations From Navi Mumbai International Airport From December 25,...
article-image

Goyal Highlights Growing Sporting Enthusiasm

FPJ Shorts
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Surfaces In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah With Pakistani Man
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Surfaces In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah With Pakistani Man
Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens
Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens
Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train To Mumbai After Cab Driver Misbehaves & Abuses Her: 'He Threatened to Drop Me Midway'
Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train To Mumbai After Cab Driver Misbehaves & Abuses Her: 'He Threatened to Drop Me Midway'
Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole Granted Interim Bail In Illegal Land Transfer Case
Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole Granted Interim Bail In Illegal Land Transfer Case

Goyal said, “The Mahotsav has sparked a new wave of sporting enthusiasm in north Mumbai. The overwhelming response to Maharashtra’s traditional sports reflects our cultural confidence and collective strength. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sports have been given high national priority with initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India.”

Citizens Encouraged to Join Open-Entry Events

He further encouraged citizens to participate in upcoming open-for-entry events, including Saree-thon, Mallakhamb, Tennis, Table Tennis, Bodybuilding, Athletics and more.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens

Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens

Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole Granted Interim Bail In Illegal Land Transfer...

Pune Land Scam: Suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yeole Granted Interim Bail In Illegal Land Transfer...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 42-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Dies After Speeding Car Plunges Into Creek Near...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 42-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Dies After Speeding Car Plunges Into Creek Near...

Waqf Trusts Seek Extension Of December 5 Deadline Amid Portal Glitches

Waqf Trusts Seek Extension Of December 5 Deadline Amid Portal Glitches

'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' Enters Day 14 With High-Octane Sports Events Across North Mumbai

'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' Enters Day 14 With High-Octane Sports Events Across North Mumbai