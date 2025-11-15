Mumbai RTO Fraud: Chembur Police Book Bus Owner For Using Forged Documents To Register Vehicle In Arunachal Pradesh, Evading ₹12.60 Lakh Tax

Chembur police book bus owner for forged vehicle registration and tax evasion | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Chembur police have registered a case against Bilal Kazi of Old Peth, Umarkhed (Dharashiv district) for allegedly registering his vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh using forged documents and evading an estimated Rs 12.60 lakh in government taxes. The complaint was filed by Motor Vehicle Inspector Prashant Sitaram Shinde, 44.

Vehicle Seized During Routine RTO Inspection on Sion–Trombay Road

According to the FIR, Shinde posted at the Regional Transport Office (East Mumbai) was conducting vehicle checks on November 3 along with Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Roshan Kande and driver Khandu Gaikwad on the Sion–Trombay Road in Chembur East.

During the inspection, they stopped a bus (AR 06 B 4909). As further scrutiny was required, the vehicle was seized and placed at the Nehru Nagar bus depot in Kurla East.

Chassis Number Found Fake; Manufacturer Confirms No Such Vehicle Exists

Although the bus was registered in Arunachal Pradesh, officials discovered that the chassis number was fake. The vehicle appeared to have been registered on the VAHAN portal using falsified information.

When the number was verified with the authorised dealer of Ashok Leyland, the company confirmed that it had never manufactured a vehicle with the said chassis number, nor did it exist in its records.

Engine Number Used for Multiple Registrations; Bus Fitted with BS-3 Engine

A check of the engine number in the VAHAN database revealed that two other vehicles had been registered using the same number, indicating further manipulation. Subsequent investigation also found that the bus had been modified and fitted with a BS-3 engine.

Owner Accused of Registering Vehicle with Forged Documents to Evade ₹12.60 Lakh Tax

Based on these findings, Shinde filed a complaint alleging that bus owner Bilal Kazi had used forged documents to register the vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh and defrauded the government by evading taxes amounting to approximately Rs 12.60 lakh. The Chembur police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Further investigation is underway.

