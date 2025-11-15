Navi Mumbai News: Rare White Russell’s Viper Rescued In Rabale, Wildlife Experts Suspect Partial Albinism

Rare white Russell’s viper rescued in Rabale by Wildlife Welfare Association | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In a rare wildlife incident, the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) rescued a white-coloured Russell’s viper from Sector 8, ‘A’ Vrindavan Society Compound in Rabale on Thursday.

Experts Suspect Partial Albinism or Leucism

The snake’s unusually pale appearance immediately drew scientific interest, with experts suspecting partial albinism or leucisma condition caused by reduced melanin pigment.

Rescue Conducted After 24/7 Helpline Alert

According to WWA, the rescue operation began after a distress call was received on the organisation’s 24/7 helpline. Volunteer rescuer Shrikant Kore rushed to the spot and identified the snake as a highly venomous Russell’s viper (Daboia russelii) — but with an exceptionally light, almost white body colour.

Rare Genetic Condition Likely Behind Pale Morph

“Such morphs are extremely rare in the wild. A lack of melanin is usually caused by genetic conditions like partial albinism or leucism,” WWA said.

Viper Taken for Medical Check-Up; Found Dehydrated

The viper, though venomous, was safely captured and taken to Dr. Charier Pet Clinic for medical assessment. During examination, the snake was found to be mildly dehydrated and lethargic. Following veterinary advice, it was shifted to WWA’s transit centre, where it will remain under observation for two days.

Snake to Be Released After Clearance from Forest Department

Once cleared in the final medical check-up, the rare viper will be released back into its natural habitat under the guidance of the Forest Department.

Also Watch:

WWA Continues Its Wildlife Conservation and Rescue Work

Founded in 2013, the Wildlife Welfare Association works in wildlife rescue, rehabilitation of reptiles, birds and mammals, awareness programs, and combating illegal wildlife trade.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/