Snake Scare In Pune District: Over 50 Russell’s Vipers Rescued From Human Habitats In A Month In Maval Tehsil - VIDEOS | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A large number of Russell's vipers (ghonas), a venomous and dangerous reptile snake, are being encountered almost daily by citizens in Pune District's rural areas. Most of this has been seen in the Maval Tehsil of the northern part of the district. Being a danger to humans, the Maharashtra Forest Department has advised citizens to be cautious, saying this is the mating season of the venomous viper community.

Watch Videos:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ghonas, aka Russell's Viper, is a highly venomous snake whose bite can even kill a human being within hours of an attack. In rural areas and where generally open farm fields or forests lie, these snakes can be encountered. Many times, local villagers or farmers can mistake Russell's viper for a python (ajgar) -- another huge type of snake which looks somewhat similar -- but there is a huge difference between the two breeds of these reptiles. Python, though big, isn't venomous, but Russell's viper is venomous and is known to attack humans.

Maval's Snake Menace

In Maval Taluka, farmers are busy with rice harvesting, and there is a high possibility of them coming into contact with Russell's vipers while working in the fields. There have been reports that these snakes are also entering human settlements, and human-snake encounters have increased during this time. Medical facilities in Maval are not so great, so an attack by one of these vipers can result in death or paralysis.

The current period is the mating season for (Ghonas), which is why they are venturing out. A forest department official said, “Every year, a large number of Russell's vipers are found daily in human settlements during the months of November and December. In many places, Russell's vipers are found in pairs or in groups of more than one at the same location. Male combat and mating pairs have been observed in residential areas. Since October, we have received calls about 50 vipers, and many of them were caught by us and released into wild areas where human confrontation won't happen.”

Nilesh Garade, founder of Wanyajeev Rakshak Maval, said, "In the last 30 days, the Wildlife Rescuer, Maval team has safely rescued over 50 Russell's Vipers from human habitats, and all these snakes have been released safely back into the forest. All these Russell's Vipers were saved and released back into the forest using safe rescue methods to ensure minimal contact with the snake."

About Russell's Viper

The Russell’s viper (Daboia russelii/Ghonas) is one of the most dangerous and widespread venomous snakes in India. It is responsible for a large number of snakebite deaths every year. It is part of India’s infamous “Big Four” venomous snakes, along with the spectacled cobra, common krait, and saw-scaled viper.

- How To Identify A Russell's Viper?

Russell’s viper is a stout-bodied snake with a distinct triangular head. It has a series of large and oval brown spots with black edges all over its body. Its skin is patterned in shades of brown, yellow, and beige. This helps it blend into dry grasslands and farmlands, areas where it often encounters humans. Adult Russell's vipers usually measure between 1 and 1.5 metres, though some can grow longer.

When threatened, it produces a loud, continuous hiss, unlike most other Indian snakes. This snake makes a sound similar to the whistle of a pressure cooker. This is a warning sound given by the snake to keep its predators away.

- Venom & Its Effects:

The Russell’s viper possesses highly potent hemotoxic venom. It destroys blood cells, damages tissue, and affects the circulatory system of a human or any animal. A bite can cause severe pain, swelling, internal bleeding, kidney failure, and shock. Death can occur within hours if untreated. Even survivors may suffer long-term complications like tissue necrosis or renal damage.

- What To Do If Bitten?

Forest officials said that if bitten by a Russell's viper, people should stay calm and still to slow the venom spread. It is advised not to cut, suck, or tie anything around the bite wound. These are popular ‘known’ self-medications famous in folklore and in culture, but they're not advised. Experts said that one must remove any tight clothing or jewellery near the bite. Immobilise the affected limb and rush to the nearest hospital with anti-snake venom (ASV) immediately. Russell’s viper envenomation requires polyvalent ASV, which is available at most government and private hospitals in Pune District.

Importance Russell’s vipers are mostly nocturnal (active during the night) but often bask in open fields during the day. Forest officials note that despite its beauty, this snake’s venom is deadly, and it demands respect, not confrontation.

Instructions for Citizens:

According to forest officials and wildlife rescuer Jigar Solanki, the following advice is for people of Maval Tehsil, where Russell's Viper is known to stay on a huge scale:

- People should keep their surroundings clean and seal all cracks and crevices of their house.

- Use a torch at night.

- Wear boots while working near farm ponds/water bodies.

- People sleeping on the ground should use mosquito nets (both at home and outdoors).

- Do not mistakenly identify the snake as a python, and do not attempt to catch it.

- If you encounter such a venomous snake, please contact a local animal rescuer or the Forest Department.

- Russell's vipers are highly venomous; maintain a safe distance when you see a snake and do not kill it.

- In case of a snake bite, reach the nearest hospital as soon as possible.