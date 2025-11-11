Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Announces Ward-Wise Reservation List For Upcoming Civic Elections - All You Need To Know

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The process of drawing reservations for the upcoming General Elections of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) concluded at the Prof. Ramkrishna More Auditorium in Chinchwad on Tuesday. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) had appointed Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar as the authorised officer for this reservation draw, and the process was completed under his supervision, according to PCMC officials.

PCMC Additional Commissioners Pradip Jambhale Patil and Trupti Sandbhor, along with Chief Engineer Pramod Ombhase, Joint Commissioner Manoj Lonkar, and officers and employees from various PCMC departments appointed for election duty, were present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner of the Election Department, Sachin Pawar, initially outlined the rules and regulations of the State Election Commission for the reservation draw. Following this, the election reservation draw process was completed in four stages.

In the first stage, the draw for seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) women was conducted by school students. After the completion of this process, the second stage involved the draw for seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) women.

The third stage of the reservation draw process was for the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Following this, the process to determine the seats for the General Category women was completed, and the ward-wise reserved seats were announced.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar gave the introductory remarks for the reservation work, and Deputy Commissioner Anna Bodade conducted the proceedings.

The following are the reservations:

- Category: Scheduled Caste (SC), Total Seats: 20, Reserved for Women: 10

- Category: Scheduled Tribe (ST), Total Seats: 3, Reserved for Women: 2

- Category: Other Backward Class (OBC), Total Seats: 34, Reserved for Women: 17

- Category: General, Total Seats: 71, Reserved for Women: 35

- Total Seats: 128, Total Reserved for Women: 64

Total Wards: 32; Total Corporators: 128 (4 per ward)

Ward Wise Reservations



Ward 1 (Chikhali Gaothan-More Wasti): OBC, General Women, General Women, General

Ward 2 (Moshi-Borhadewadi): OBC Women, General Women, General, General

Ward 3 (Charholi, Dudulgaon): SC Women, OBC, General Women, General

Ward 4 (Dighi-Bopkhel): SC Women, ST, OBC Women, General

Ward 5 (Gawali Nagar-Chakrapani Wasahat): OBC Women, OBC, General Women, General

Ward 6 (Dhawade Wasti-Sadguru Nagar): OBC Women, OBC, General Women, General

Ward 7 (Bhosari Gaothan-Sandvik Colony): OBC, General Women, General Women, General

Ward 8 (Indrayani Nagar-Balaji Nagar): SC, OBC Women, General Women, General

Ward 9 (Nehru Nagar, Kharalwadi): SC, OBC Women, General Women, General

Ward 10 (Sambhaji Nagar-Morwadi): SC Women, OBC Women, General, General

Ward 11 (Krishna Nagar-Gharakul Project): SC, OBC Women, General Women, General

Ward 12 (Talawade Gaothan-Rupi Nagar): OBC, General Women, General Women, General

Ward 13 (Nigdi Gaothan, Yamuna Nagar): SC, OBC Women, General Women, General

Ward 14 (Chinchwad Railway Station-Akurdi Gaothan): OBC, General Women, General Women, General

Ward 15 (Nigdi-Pradhikaran): OBC, General Women, General Women, General

Ward 16 (Ravet-Kiwale): SC, OBC Women, General Women, General

Ward 17 (Walhekarwadi, Chinchwade Nagar): SC Women, OBC, General Women, General

Ward 18 (Chinchwad Gaothan-Keshav Nagar): OBC Women, General Women, General, General

Ward 19 (Empire Estate-Anand Nagar): SC Women, OBC Women, General, General

Ward 20 (Sant Tukaram Nagar-Kasarwadi): SC, OBC Women, General Women, General

Ward 21 (Pimpri Gaon-Jijamata Hospital): SC Women, OBC, General Women, General

Ward 22 (Kalewadi-Nade Nagar): OBC Women, General Women, General, General

Ward 23 (Thergaon Gaothan-Padwal Nagar): SC Women, OBC, General Women, General

Ward 24 (Ganesh Nagar-Padamji Paper Mill): OBC, General Women, General Women, General

Ward 25 (Punawale-Tathawade): SC, OBC Women, General Women, General

Ward 26 (Pimple Nilakh-Kaspate Wasti): SC, OBC Women, General Women, General

Ward 27 (Kalewadi-Rahatani Gaothan): SC, OBC Women, General Women, General

Ward 28 (Pimple Saudagar): OBC, General Women, General Women, General

Ward 29 (Pimple Gurav-Javalkar Nagar): SC Women, ST Women, OBC, General

Ward 30 (Dapodi-Phugewadi): SC, ST Women, OBC, General Women

Ward 31 (Navi Sangvi-Vinayak Nagar): SC Women, OBC, General Women, General

Ward 32 (Sangvi Gaothan): SC Women, OBC, General Women, General