Pune: Case Filed Against School Officials Of Indian Education Society’s Shri Shivchhatrapati Primary & Secondary School

Officials of the Indian Education Society’s Shri Shivchhatrapati Primary and Secondary School have been booked for creating a fake government order to claim government grants for the last 10 years, amounting to ₹11,26,438.

The incident took place between 2015 and March 2025 at the school situated in Pune's Kondhwa.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh Shripati Gaikwad (President), Dilip Shriram Kale (Headmaster), Nanasaheb Somnath Mohite (Peon), and the then Secretary of the institution.

According to the police, Deputy Education Officer Chhaya Uday Mahindrakar (55) has filed a case regarding the matter at Kondhwa Police Station against the school officials, including the President, Secretary, Headmaster, and Peon of Indian Education Society’s Shri Shivchhatrapati Primary and Secondary School.

Complainant Chhaya Mahindrakar serves in the Zilla Parishad’s Secondary Education Department and is responsible for monitoring government-aided and unaided schools and implementing government education schemes.

Accordingly, she conducted a random inspection at the school. Following the investigation, it was revealed that the school had officially sanctioned two teaching and one non-teaching post. However, the accused allegedly tampered with the official grant approval order and inserted the name of Nanasaheb Mohite as a peon. A fake personal appointment approval was created, allowing the institution to claim 20 per cent government aid.

Subsequently, a bank account was opened in the name of the fake appointee, through which the accused illegally gained ₹11,26,438 in salary payments between September 1, 2016, and March 2025, thereby defrauding the government.

Police are investigating the matter.