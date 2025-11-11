Pune VIDEO: Illegally Constructed Warkari Bhawan Demolished In Joint Operation By Pune Police & PMC | Sourced

Acting against illegal encroachments by notorious gangsters in the city, Pune Police once again took action against the illegal construction by the Andekar family gang in Nana Peth and demolished an 8-year-old Warkari Bhawan constructed by the gangster Andekar and his aides.

In a joint operation by the Pune Police and Pune Municipal Corporation, the establishment was demolished on Tuesday. However, police clarified that the demolition process would continue on Wednesday as well.

Krushikesh Rawale, Deputy Commissioner of Police, speaking with FPJ, said the illegal establishment was built in 2017. "The illegal construction, which was named ‘Warkari Bhawan’ and used for illegal money-earning, gambling, and other unlawful activities, is being destroyed. On the pretext of ‘seva’, the bhawan was used for illegal business, extortion, and other criminal activities. The building and other structures in the same premises were built illegally, without permission from the respective authorities, obstructing roads and footpaths. The demolition work will continue tomorrow too," he said.

"Additionally, more such actions will be taken against notorious criminals involved in illegal encroachments," he added.

Incident Related to Vanraj Andekar Murder Case?

On the evening of September 1, 2024, in the Nana Peth area of Pune, former corporator Vanraj Andekar (40) was shot dead by a group of assailants near his residence. The attack involved firearms and sharp weapons, and CCTV footage revealed a coordinated bike-borne hit.

The motive identified by police included a mix of internal family property disputes (Vanraj had a feud with his sister, who is married into the Komkar brothers’ family) and gang rivalry (between the Andekar Gang, led by Vanraj’s father, Suryakant ‘Bandu’ Andekar, and a rival group under Somnath Gaikwad).

Among the 21 accused named in the 1,700-page charge sheet were Vanraj’s sister Sanjivani Komkar, her husband Jayant, Ganesh Komkar (another brother-in-law), and gang associates, including one Sameer Kale (aka Sam Kale).

Following that, on September 5, 2025, in Nana Peth, an 18-year-old youth, Ayush Ganesh Komkar (son of Ganesh Komkar), was shot dead in what police described as a revenge killing for Vanraj’s murder.

In response, authorities arrested multiple members of the Andekar gang, invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and began asset seizures and demolitions of illegal structures linked to the gang.