 Traffic Resumes Through Shivajinagar Tunnel After Two-Day Repair Work
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneTraffic Resumes Through Shivajinagar Tunnel After Two-Day Repair Work

Traffic Resumes Through Shivajinagar Tunnel After Two-Day Repair Work

The tunnelway, opened only a few months ago, had deteriorated rapidly and become difficult to use, particularly during the monsoon

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Traffic Resumes Through Shivajinagar Tunnel After Two-Day Repair Work | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Traffic movement through the Shivajinagar tunnelway resumed on Monday after completion of repair work. The tunnel had been closed for two days, forcing residents of Shivajinagar and Satara-Deolai to use the Sangramnagar flyover.

The tunnelway, opened only a few months ago, had deteriorated rapidly and become difficult to use, particularly during the monsoon. The boxes installed by the railway department inside the tunnel were damaged, and large potholes filled with water made commuting hazardous. During heavy rainfall, the tunnel often remained completely submerged.

Repair work by the Public Works Department was carried out on Saturday and Sunday, during which the tunnelway was closed to all vehicles. Commuters faced significant inconvenience, having to take a longer route via the Sangramnagar flyover to enter Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Finalises Reservation For Civic Body Elections; 83 Seats Reserved For Women
article-image

After completion of the repairs, the tunnelway was reopened to traffic on Monday, easing travel for residents in the area.

FPJ Shorts
Torrent Power Q2 Profit Surges Nearly 50 Per Cent To ₹742 Crore On Strong Generation Business
Torrent Power Q2 Profit Surges Nearly 50 Per Cent To ₹742 Crore On Strong Generation Business
Senior Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmad Resigns From Party After Exit Polls Predict NDA Majority Win In Bihar - VIDEO
Senior Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmad Resigns From Party After Exit Polls Predict NDA Majority Win In Bihar - VIDEO
ONGC Q2 Net Profit Falls 18 Per Cent To ₹9,848 Crore On Lower Crude Oil Prices; Interim Dividend Of 120 Pc Announced
ONGC Q2 Net Profit Falls 18 Per Cent To ₹9,848 Crore On Lower Crude Oil Prices; Interim Dividend Of 120 Pc Announced
74% Voter Turnout Recorded In Jharkhand's Ghatshila By-Election
74% Voter Turnout Recorded In Jharkhand's Ghatshila By-Election

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Traffic Resumes Through Shivajinagar Tunnel After Two-Day Repair Work

Traffic Resumes Through Shivajinagar Tunnel After Two-Day Repair Work

Ajit Pawar Appoints Sheikh Imran Builder As NCP East District Vice President In Chhatrapati...

Ajit Pawar Appoints Sheikh Imran Builder As NCP East District Vice President In Chhatrapati...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Brutally Murdered Over Old Rivalry At Paithan Gate; Accused Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Brutally Murdered Over Old Rivalry At Paithan Gate; Accused Arrested

Latur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Urges Use Of AI & Modern Tech In Agriculture For Farmers’...

Latur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Urges Use Of AI & Modern Tech In Agriculture For Farmers’...

MSEDCL Launches Major Recovery Drive In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Collect ₹296.88 Crore Arrears

MSEDCL Launches Major Recovery Drive In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Collect ₹296.88 Crore Arrears