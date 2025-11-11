Traffic Resumes Through Shivajinagar Tunnel After Two-Day Repair Work | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Traffic movement through the Shivajinagar tunnelway resumed on Monday after completion of repair work. The tunnel had been closed for two days, forcing residents of Shivajinagar and Satara-Deolai to use the Sangramnagar flyover.

The tunnelway, opened only a few months ago, had deteriorated rapidly and become difficult to use, particularly during the monsoon. The boxes installed by the railway department inside the tunnel were damaged, and large potholes filled with water made commuting hazardous. During heavy rainfall, the tunnel often remained completely submerged.

Repair work by the Public Works Department was carried out on Saturday and Sunday, during which the tunnelway was closed to all vehicles. Commuters faced significant inconvenience, having to take a longer route via the Sangramnagar flyover to enter Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

After completion of the repairs, the tunnelway was reopened to traffic on Monday, easing travel for residents in the area.