Latur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Urges Use Of AI, Modern Tech In Agriculture For Farmers’ Prosperity | Sourced

Latur: Use of modern technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the agricultural sector has become essential if farmers are to get their due justice, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday.

He was speaking at the grand inauguration of the 42nd crushing season of Shri Nilkantheshwar Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana at Killari in Ausa tehsil. The event was presided over by noted cooperative leader and Krushiratna BB Thombre.

“Once the Nilkantheshwar Sugar Factory stabilises, farmers will get fair prices, and the region’s economy will certainly prosper,” said the Union Minister.

Gadkari emphasised that sugarcane cultivators must increase yield using minimum water, fertilisers, and costs.

“For the sugar industry to remain profitable, production must exceed 60 tonnes per acre. Farming is a science, and without using technology effectively, productivity cannot rise,” he said.

Calling the sugar industry a ‘golden-egg-laying hen’, Gadkari urged factory owners not to finish in one day for big profit but to nurture it for consistent benefits.

“The sugar sector should not remain limited to sugar production. Factories must also focus on producing ethanol, biofuel, and aviation fuel. Only when the industry becomes an energy provider will the future of farmers and factories shine,” Gadkari added.

Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil said, “While Nitin Gadkari built excellent roads across the country, Abhimanyu Pawar has paved the path of development by building farm roads in his constituency.” He added that MLA Pawar’s dream of restarting the Killari Sugar Factory has come true.

In his presidential address, veteran sugar industry expert BB Thombre said, “Earlier, the factory had a crushing capacity of 1,250 metric tonnes, which has now increased to over 3,000 tonnes. With boiler upgrades, it will soon reach 5,000 tonnes per day. Through the use of modern technology, MLA Pawar has given this factory a new direction. Gadkari’s ethanol and CNG policies have opened a bright future for the sugar sector, and we will fully support MLA Abhimanyu Pawar in this journey.”

MLA Abhimanyu Pawar expressed his gratitude, saying, “In politics, I have the blessings of Nitin Gadkari, and also of God and CM Devendra Fadnavis. When I started work on this factory, I faced many obstacles, but Nilkantheshwar’s grace removed them all. The first sugar bag of this season will be offered to the Nilkantheshwar temple.”

He announced that farmers will receive Rs3,011 per tonne for their sugarcane this season. To restart the factory, Union Minister Amit Shah sanctioned Rs 73 crore through NCDC, while the state government extended a grant of Rs 18 crore. With the guidance of Thombre and the support of both Central and state governments, the Nilkantheshwar Sugar Factory at Killari has risen with renewed strength and hope,” Pawar added.

Former minister Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar, MLA Ramesh Karad, State Agriculture Price Commission Chairman Pasha Patel, BJP district president Baswaraj Patil, former MLAs Shivajirao Patil Kavhekar and Govind Kendre, Archana Patil Chakurkar, former MP Sudhakar Shrangare, and several dignitaries were present.