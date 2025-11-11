 MSEDCL Launches Major Recovery Drive In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Collect ₹296.88 Crore Arrears
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has launched an extensive recovery drive across the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone to collect pending electricity bill arrears by disconnecting the power supply of defaulting consumers. The total dues exceed Rs 296.88 crore from more than five lakh residential, commercial, industrial, and other category consumers.

MSEDCL has urged consumers to clear both current and outstanding dues to avoid disconnection. The company has also warned that anyone found using power illegally after disconnection will face police action.

According to officials, a total of 5,09,732 consumers in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone have pending arrears amounting to Rs296.88 crore. Of these, 4,59,444 residential consumers owe Rs239.11 crore, 37,290 commercial consumers owe Rs32.80 crore, 7,049 industrial consumers owe Rs13.24 crore, and 5,649 consumers from other categories owe Rs11.73 crore.

By area, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar urban circle has Rs69.06 crore in arrears from 1,34,741 consumers, the rural circle has Rs84.79 crore from 2,32,496 consumers, and the Jalna circle has Rs143.03 crore from 1,42,495 consumers.

The recovery drive, led by Chief Engineer Pawankumar Kachhot, is being carried out aggressively across all three circles, urban, rural, and Jalna. Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, Sub-Divisional Officers, section officers, and line staff are visiting consumers personally to collect pending payments.

Officials said many consumers have cleared their dues promptly, while those who failed to respond are facing disconnection. The drive, which also targets illegal power users, continues even on holidays.

Consumers in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna circles owe the electricity board a significant amount in unpaid power bills. Across the three listed areas, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (urban), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (rural), and Jalna, a staggering 5,09,732 consumers collectively have outstanding dues totalling ₹296.88 crore. The Jalna circle has the highest outstanding amount at ₹143.03 crore from 1,42,495 consumers.

