 Ajit Pawar Appoints Sheikh Imran Builder As NCP East District Vice President In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 08:42 PM IST
Ajit Pawar Appoints Sheikh Imran Builder As NCP East District Vice President In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sheikh Imran Builder has been appointed the East District vice president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Ajit Pawar). The appointment was made by the NCP national president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Builder has earned recognition through his social work, focusing on strengthening the party’s base, promoting youth participation, and addressing social issues.

City district president Abhijit Deshmukh handed over the appointment letter and expressed confidence that Builder would effectively communicate the party’s vision, policies, and development initiatives to the public.

The NCP extended its congratulations and best wishes to Builder on his new responsibility. East city president Nagesh Bhalerao, Sheikh Mukarram, state joint secretary (Maharashtra, Graduates’ Division), Altaf Bhai, Akbar Bhai, and several other party officials were present on the occasion.

