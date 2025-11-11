Who Is Abhijeet Bichukale, The Bigg Boss Fame Who Claims To Be On A Mission To ‘Rescue’ Satara (& Maybe Lead India)? | Sourced

Pune: Aspiring politician Abhijeet Bichukale from Pune has urged aspiring corporators in the upcoming Maharashtra Local Body Elections to meet him at his residence in Guruwar Peth in Pune and form a panel to bring development to Satara District. Speaking to a media channel, Bichukale claimed that his hometown, Satara, is not developed and is in ruins.

Watch Video:

Speaking to a local news channel on Instagram named Rajdhani Satara, Abhijeet Bichukale, a veteran in contesting elections from across Maharashtra, said, “There is no development in Satara city. The city is in ruins. I urge everyone who wishes to contest the Municipal Council and Municipal Panchayat elections to meet me at my Guruwar Peth residence, and we will form a plan.”

‘I Made Rajdhani Satara Term Mainstream'

From 1708, under the rule of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Satara was the capital of the Maratha Empire. Locals in Satarathe Satara district still call it ‘Rajdhani Satara', and today, the city's tourism is based on that brand.

Bichukale claimed that it was he who used the ‘Rajdhani Satara’ reference for the first time in Bigg Boss Marathi, and since then, the name has become mainstream. “I was the first to use the ‘Rajdhani Satara' reference in Bigg Boss. Since then, local representatives picked it up and started using it. This is happening for selfish reasons,” said Bichukale.

‘I Will Show Them Their Place'

Further referencing his infamous arrest by Satara Police in a cheque-bouncing case from the Bigg Boss Marathi house, Bichukale said, “I have been wronged and faced injustice many times. In the coming two days, I will present my stand on the injustices I have faced. Those residents of Satara who are willing, fearless, self-respecting, and not stooges or dogs of anyone should contact me. I will represent you.”

“I have been contesting elections since 2004. You are fearful, but I am not. I safeguard the ideological legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the constitution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The injustice that happened to me, the way I was removed from Bigg Boss... Those who did it with the help of the police, I will show them their place through the path of the constitution,” Bichukale added.

Who Is Abhijeet Bichukale?

Abhijeet Bichukale is a highly controversial and eccentric personality primarily from Satara, Maharashtra, known for his unique public image and political aspirations. He currently lives in the Guruwar Peth area of Pune. Bichukale earned his fame in Marathi pop culture when he appeared in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2, which was his first major reality television appearance. He became instantly famous for his over-the-top antics, unique sense of style, dramatic self-praise (often calling himself an "artist, poet, writer, and global politician"), and frequent conflicts with other housemates. He heavily popularised the phrase ‘Satara Rajdhani’ during his time on the show.

Bichukale entered the Hindi version of the show as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15, which was hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Even here, he continued his trademark style, mixing dramatic poetry recitations, singing, political commentary, and bizarre behaviour, which earned him national popularity. His interactions with host Salman Khan were often highlights. During the show, Salman Khan frequently made fun of his behaviour and political claims. He often treated him with a mix of humour and sternness. Bichukale was eventually evicted before the final week of the show.

Abhijeet Bichukale is an independent political candidate known for contesting against major political leaders across various high-profile elections in Maharashtra. His main political clashes have been centred around his claim to represent the common people and his demand for the development of Satara. He has challenged strong regional figures, including Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, for the Satara Lok Sabha seat multiple times.

More recently, he filed nominations to contest against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati Assembly elections. Additionally, he also filed nominations for the President of India election in 2002 and previously contested against other prominent leaders like Aaditya Thackeray and Shrikant Shinde. He consistently loses these contests, securing only a few hundred votes, but remains undeterred in his electoral efforts.

‘Elon Musk Has Chosen Me As India's In-Charge'

Bichukale, already famous for his distinctive mannerisms and attire (often an "Aata Majhi Satakali" T-shirt or a flashy outfit), made claims that the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, contacted him. It became popular, as at that time, Musk was also Senior Advisor to the President of the United States of America (USA).

Bichukale had said, “I am a global politician. Recently, Elon Musk contacted me for a political alliance. He said he will look after the world, and he has given me the responsibility of India. I told him this is only possible if he promises full control of India to me. Discussions are ongoing regarding that.”