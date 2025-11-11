 Pune: PMC Finalises Reservation For Civic Body Elections; 83 Seats Reserved For Women
Pune: PMC Finalises Reservation For Civic Body Elections; 83 Seats Reserved For Women

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections will be held for 41 wards and 165 seats, out of which 83 seats have been reserved for women and 82 for men

Updated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
As preparations intensify across all political parties for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, the civic body has officially announced the reservation draw on Tuesday in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

The PMC elections will be held for 41 wards and 165 seats, out of which 83 seats have been reserved for women and 82 for men. Among the women’s seats, 48 are for the open category, 23 for OBC, 11 for SC, and 1 for ST. For men, 48 seats are open, 22 are reserved for OBC, 11 for SC, and 1 for ST category.

The draw was conducted at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, led by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, marking a crucial step in the lead-up to the civic polls.

According to the 2011 Census, Pune’s population stands at 34,81,359, which includes 4,68,633 Scheduled Caste and 40,687 Scheduled Tribe residents. The PMC consists of 41 wards and 165 corporator seats, with 40 wards having four members each and one ward (Ward No. 38) having five members.

As per the guidelines of the State Election Commission, reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has been determined based on the highest percentage of their population in each ward. Similarly, 27% of the total seats have been reserved for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Reserved Wards for Scheduled Castes (SC):

Reservation has been allocated to 22 wards with the highest SC population: Ward Nos. 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 32, 36, 39, 40, and 41.

Reserved Wards for Scheduled Tribes (ST):

Ward Nos. 1A, 2A, 7A, 12A, 14A, 15A, 22A, 28A, 32A, 39A, and 41A.

SC (General) Category Wards:

Ward Nos. 4A, 6A, 8A, 13A, 17A, 21A, 23A, 26A, 27A, 36A, and 40A.

ST (Women) Category Ward:

Ward No. 9A.

OBC (Women) Category Wards:

Ward Nos. 3A, 25A, and 38A.

