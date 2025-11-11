 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Brutally Murdered Over Old Rivalry At Paithan Gate; Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Brutally Murdered Over Old Rivalry At Paithan Gate; Accused Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Brutally Murdered Over Old Rivalry At Paithan Gate; Accused Arrested

The main accused, mobile shop owner Parvez Shaikh (36), was arrested by police around 1.40am on Tuesday while attempting to flee the city

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Brutally Murdered Over Old Rivalry At Paithan Gate; Accused Arrested | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 33-year-old man was murdered late on Monday over an old rivalry at Paithan Gate. The deceased, identified as Imran Akbar Qureshi of Sillekhana, was dragged on the road and stabbed repeatedly in front of onlookers. The main accused, mobile shop owner Parvez Shaikh (36), was arrested by police around 1.40am on Tuesday while attempting to flee the city.

According to eyewitnesses, Qureshi, who worked as a land dealer and ran several small businesses, lived with his family in Sillekhana. At around 10.30pm on Monday, he and his brother Ibrahim visited Shaikh’s shop, SS Telecom, in the Paithan Gate area, where a heated argument broke out over an old dispute. The verbal exchange soon escalated into a violent fight.

Shaikh and his accomplices attacked Qureshi and Ibrahim with sharp weapons. Qureshi was stabbed multiple times on the neck, ear, and stomach, and was dragged along the road as the attackers continued assaulting him. He collapsed in a pool of blood, and the assailants fled the scene.

Read Also
Pune: 'Education Must Go Beyond Textbooks,' Says Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade At MIT-ADT...
article-image

A large crowd gathered soon after. On being alerted, DCP Pankaj Atulkar, ACP Sagar Deshmukh, Crime Branch Senior PI Gajanan Kalyankar, Kranti Chowk PI Sunil Mane, and City Chowk PI Nirmala Pardeshi rushed to the spot.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Airport On High Alert After Delhi Car Blast; Passengers Advised Early Arrival And Baggage Restrictions
Mumbai Airport On High Alert After Delhi Car Blast; Passengers Advised Early Arrival And Baggage Restrictions
Bombay HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Audio-Video Recording Of MERC Proceedings, Terms It ‘Bereft Of Substance’
Bombay HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Audio-Video Recording Of MERC Proceedings, Terms It ‘Bereft Of Substance’
Bombay HC Allows Withdrawal Of Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into Alleged ‘Fake Encounter’ Of Rohit Arya
Bombay HC Allows Withdrawal Of Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into Alleged ‘Fake Encounter’ Of Rohit Arya
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Blames 'India-Sponsored Terrorist Proxies' For Islamabad Suicide Blast That Killed 12
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Blames 'India-Sponsored Terrorist Proxies' For Islamabad Suicide Blast That Killed 12

Tension escalated in the area as an unidentified group began pelting stones, damaging several vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, cars, and two-wheelers. Police deployed a riot prevention squad at Paithan Gate after receiving information that relatives and friends of the deceased were heading to the area.

Despite appeals from the police to maintain peace, tension continued until midnight both at Paithan Gate and at the Government Medical College and Hospital, where Qureshi’s body was taken for post-mortem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Traffic Resumes Through Shivajinagar Tunnel After Two-Day Repair Work

Traffic Resumes Through Shivajinagar Tunnel After Two-Day Repair Work

Ajit Pawar Appoints Sheikh Imran Builder As NCP East District Vice President In Chhatrapati...

Ajit Pawar Appoints Sheikh Imran Builder As NCP East District Vice President In Chhatrapati...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Brutally Murdered Over Old Rivalry At Paithan Gate; Accused Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Brutally Murdered Over Old Rivalry At Paithan Gate; Accused Arrested

Latur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Urges Use Of AI & Modern Tech In Agriculture For Farmers’...

Latur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Urges Use Of AI & Modern Tech In Agriculture For Farmers’...

MSEDCL Launches Major Recovery Drive In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Collect ₹296.88 Crore Arrears

MSEDCL Launches Major Recovery Drive In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Collect ₹296.88 Crore Arrears