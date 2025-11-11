Crackdown In Pimple Saudagar & Wakad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Seal Two Spas For Running Flesh Trade | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police conducted a swift operation against two spa centres operating illegal prostitution in the vicinity of public places within the jurisdiction of Sangvi and Wakad Police Stations, officials announced on Monday. Following raids conducted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch, Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey has ordered the closure of the two spa centres.

The spa centres identified as 'New Om Spa' in Pimple Saudagar and 'Rupen Spa' in Wakad, for a period of one year.

After receiving information that prostitution was being run at 'New Om Spa', located at Vision 9 Mall on Kunal Icon Road of Pimple Saudagar, within the limits of Sangvi Police Station, a Crime Branch team conducted a raid. In this action, a case was registered against Akash Suresh Salve and Sandeep Santosh Tiwari at the Sangvi Police Station. The Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli, in charge of Sangvi Police Station, had recommended a ban on this spa.

Similarly, the police raided the 'Rupen Spa' Center, located at Solitaire Business Hub near Kalewadi Phata, within the limits of Wakad Police Station, and registered a case against Shaila Kalappa Kamble. As this spa centre was also located near public places, a proposal for its closure was submitted.

After an in-depth inquiry into both proposals, Pimpri-Chinchwad Top Cop Vinoy Kumar Choubey concluded that these spa centres were being used for prostitution. As a result, he issued orders to close both 'New Om Spa' and 'Rupen Spa' for one year, effective from 7th November 2025.