 Crackdown In Pimple Saudagar & Wakad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Seal Two Spas For Running Flesh Trade
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCrackdown In Pimple Saudagar & Wakad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Seal Two Spas For Running Flesh Trade

Crackdown In Pimple Saudagar & Wakad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Seal Two Spas For Running Flesh Trade

The spa centres identified as 'New Om Spa' in Pimple Saudagar and 'Rupen Spa' in Wakad, for a period of one year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Crackdown In Pimple Saudagar & Wakad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Seal Two Spas For Running Flesh Trade | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police conducted a swift operation against two spa centres operating illegal prostitution in the vicinity of public places within the jurisdiction of Sangvi and Wakad Police Stations, officials announced on Monday. Following raids conducted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch, Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey has ordered the closure of the two spa centres.

The spa centres identified as 'New Om Spa' in Pimple Saudagar and 'Rupen Spa' in Wakad, for a period of one year.

After receiving information that prostitution was being run at 'New Om Spa', located at Vision 9 Mall on Kunal Icon Road of Pimple Saudagar, within the limits of Sangvi Police Station, a Crime Branch team conducted a raid. In this action, a case was registered against Akash Suresh Salve and Sandeep Santosh Tiwari at the Sangvi Police Station. The Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli, in charge of Sangvi Police Station, had recommended a ban on this spa.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Finalises Reservation For Civic Body Elections; 83 Seats Reserved For Women
article-image

Similarly, the police raided the 'Rupen Spa' Center, located at Solitaire Business Hub near Kalewadi Phata, within the limits of Wakad Police Station, and registered a case against Shaila Kalappa Kamble. As this spa centre was also located near public places, a proposal for its closure was submitted.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted And Robbed Under Sudhir Phadke Bridge In Borivali, Accused Arrested Within Hours
Mumbai Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted And Robbed Under Sudhir Phadke Bridge In Borivali, Accused Arrested Within Hours
VIDEO: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inquires About Sanjay Raut’s Health Over Phone Call
VIDEO: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inquires About Sanjay Raut’s Health Over Phone Call
Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of Hate Speech Petition Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar To Mumbai
Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of Hate Speech Petition Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar To Mumbai
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Poll Of Polls Predicts Clear Majority For NDA With 150 Seats, MGT Trails Behind At 90
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Poll Of Polls Predicts Clear Majority For NDA With 150 Seats, MGT Trails Behind At 90

After an in-depth inquiry into both proposals, Pimpri-Chinchwad Top Cop Vinoy Kumar Choubey concluded that these spa centres were being used for prostitution. As a result, he issued orders to close both 'New Om Spa' and 'Rupen Spa' for one year, effective from 7th November 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Crackdown In Pimple Saudagar & Wakad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Seal Two Spas For Running Flesh Trade

Crackdown In Pimple Saudagar & Wakad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Seal Two Spas For Running Flesh Trade

Pune PHOTOS: Dumping Of Debris & Waste On Mutha Riverbed Raises Questions Of Negligence

Pune PHOTOS: Dumping Of Debris & Waste On Mutha Riverbed Raises Questions Of Negligence

Pune VIDEO: Illegally Constructed Warkari Bhawan Demolished In Joint Operation By Pune Police & PMC

Pune VIDEO: Illegally Constructed Warkari Bhawan Demolished In Joint Operation By Pune Police & PMC

Pune: Case Filed Against School Officials Of Indian Education Society’s Shri Shivchhatrapati...

Pune: Case Filed Against School Officials Of Indian Education Society’s Shri Shivchhatrapati...

Snake Scare In Pune District: Over 50 Russell’s Vipers Rescued From Human Habitats In A Month In...

Snake Scare In Pune District: Over 50 Russell’s Vipers Rescued From Human Habitats In A Month In...