Pune: PMC Announces Ward-Wise Reservation List For Upcoming Civic Elections - All You Need To Know | Anand Chaini

With political preparations gaining momentum ahead of the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, the civic body on Tuesday officially announced the ward-wise reservation list in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch.

The draw was conducted under the supervision of the Municipal Commissioner and senior officials.

The elections will be held for 41 wards with a total of 165 seats. Of these, 83 seats are reserved for women and 82 for men.

According to the declared distribution, among the 83 women’s seats, 48 fall under the open category, 23 are reserved for OBC, 11 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and one for Scheduled Tribe (ST). Among men, 48 seats are open, 22 OBC, 11 SC, and one ST.

As per the 2011 Census, Pune’s population stands at 34,81,359, including 4,68,633 Scheduled Castes and 40,687 Scheduled Tribes. The PMC has a total of 41 wards, out of which 40 wards are four-member wards, while Ward No. 38 is a five-member ward.

The State Election Commission approved the reservation process, determining seats for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) based on their population percentages in each ward. A total of 22 wards have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 44 seats have been allotted to OBCs (27% of the total).

Wards Reserved for Scheduled Castes:

As per population ratios, the following wards have been reserved for SC: 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 32, 36, 39, 40, and 41.

Ward-wise Reservation Details:

• Ward 1 (Kalas–Dhanori–Lohegaon U.) – SC (Women), ST, OBC (Women), General

• Ward 2 (Phulenagar–Nagpur Chawl) – SC (Women), OBC, General (Women), General

• Ward 4 (Kharadi–Wagholi) – SC, OBC (Women), General (Women), General

• Ward 7 (Gokhalenagar–Wakadewadi) – SC (Women), OBC (Women), General, General

• Ward 9 (Sus–Baner–Pashan) – ST (Women), OBC, General (Women), General

• Ward 13 (Pune Station–Jai Jawan Nagar) – SC, OBC (Women), General (Women), General

• Ward 27 (Navi Peth–Parvati) – SC, OBC (Women), General (Women), General

• Ward 32 (Warje–Popular Nagar) – SC (Women), OBC, General, General

• Ward 38 (Balajinagar–Ambegaon–Katraj) – OBC (Women), OBC, General (Women), General (Women), General

• Ward 41 (Mohammadwadi–Undri) – SC (Women), OBC, General (Women), General