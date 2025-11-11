 Pune: Female Warkari Killed, Several Injured As Container Rams Religious Procession In Maval Tehsil's Kamshet
Pune: Female Warkari Killed, Several Injured As Container Rams Religious Procession In Maval Tehsil's Kamshet

According to information received from the police, the Dindi of Sant Dhavji Patil from Dhasai, which was on a walking pilgrimage, had halted for the night at the Bhairavnath Temple in Kamshet

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
Pune: Female Warkari Killed, Several Injured As Container Rams Religious Procession In Maval Tehsil's Kamshet | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A container truck hit a religious procession (Dindi) heading towards Alandi at Kamshet around 6:30 am on Tuesday. One female pilgrim (Warkari) died on the spot, while five were seriously injured and four sustained minor injuries.

This tragic incident occurred in the Kamshet area of Maval Tehsil. Following the accident, chaos erupted in the area, and angry citizens immediately started a massive protest. They had gone and blocked the old Pune-Mumbai Highway.

As the Dindi set out towards Alandi on Tuesday morning, a container coming from the Pune side on the old Pune-Mumbai Highway hit the pilgrims while they were crossing the road.

In the collision, five pilgrims were seriously injured, and four sustained minor injuries. The female pilgrim was crushed under the container and died. The injured have been immediately shifted to the hospital.

Traffic was completely stalled for some time due to the body lying on the road after the accident. Angry villagers shouted slogans against the Pune Rural Police Force and its Traffic Branch. In the early hours, they also blocked the highway as they staged a rasta roko.

The Kamshet police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Preliminary reports suggest that the container driver fled the scene. More details are awaited in the case.

