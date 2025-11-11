Pimpri-Chinchwad Bags National Award For Excellence In Urban Transport | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been honoured with the ‘Award of Excellence in Urban Transport’ by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, for its innovative and sustainable mobility initiatives. The award recognises the city’s remarkable efforts to promote non-motorised and environmentally friendly transport solutions through visionary planning and innovative financing models.

The award was presented at the National Urban Mobility Conference in New Delhi by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu, and senior officials, including MoHUA Secretary Srinivas Katikithala and Joint Secretary Jaideep.

Read Also Kharge Committee Begins Probe Into Pune Land Deal Involving Ajit Pawar’s Son

Receiving the honour on behalf of PCMC were Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate, Joint City Engineer Bapu Gaikwad, and Executive Engineer Sunil Pawar, along with representatives from ITDP India, Pranjal Kulkarni and Ashik Jain. PCMC won the award under the category “City with the Most Innovative Financing Mechanism.”

India’s first Green Bond driving sustainable mobility

Pimpri-Chinchwad made history as the first city in India to issue Green Bonds, raising Rs 200 crore to fund its non-motorised transport (NMT) projects. The funds are being utilised for landmark initiatives such as the ‘Harit Setu’ project and the Telco Road redevelopment, both designed to create safe, inclusive, and environmentally friendly streets.

These projects include features such as shaded pedestrian walkways, dedicated cycle tracks, safe school zones, cycle parking, rainwater harvesting, tree plantation, and improved street furniture and signage. Under the Harit Setu initiative, development work has commenced on 17 km of roads in the Nigdi-Pradhikaran area.

Post-development surveys revealed that citizens, especially women and children, now find these streets significantly safer and more comfortable. The initiative has also inspired calls from local representatives and residents to replicate the model citywide.

Shravan Hardikar, Commissioner, PCMC, said, “Through consistent and well-planned efforts, Pimpri-Chinchwad has laid a strong foundation for sustainable urban mobility. Projects such as Harit Setu and Telco Road are not just about infrastructure; they are about creating safer, healthier, and greener lifestyles for citizens. This national recognition is a collective achievement and reinforces our commitment to future-ready, sustainable development.”

Vijaykumar Khorate, Additional Commissioner, PCMC, added, “PCMC has adopted an innovative, self-reliant approach to finance sustainable mobility. The Green Bond ensured timely funding for our projects, accelerating the pace of development. This award is a proud acknowledgement of our city’s financial and planning innovation, made possible through citizen participation.”

Bapu Gaikwad, Joint City Engineer, PCMC, said, “By 2036, Pimpri-Chinchwad aims to make short-distance travel possible by walking or cycling, and long-distance commutes accessible through public transport. The Harit Setu and Telco Road projects are key milestones toward achieving this goal. The vision is to develop Pimpri-Chinchwad as a ‘15-minute city’ in the years to come.”