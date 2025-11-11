Delhi Red Fort Blast: Pune Tightens Security At Railway Station, Airport And Key Installations - Videos

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Pune Tightens Security At Railway Station, Airport And Key Installations | OneIndia

Following the deadly car explosion near Red Fort in Delhi, which claimed at least nine lives and injured over 20 people on Monday evening, security measures have also been tightened at Pune Railway Station.

In the aftermath of the incident, security has been intensified across major transport hubs, including Pune Railway Station. Speaking to The Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity, an official said the type of security has been enhanced, and manpower has also been increased at the railway station and near the premises.

Teams of BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) have been deployed at the railway station. Additionally, the dog squad’s teams, along with GRP, RPF, and city police, have been deployed to ensure passenger safety.

The checking of luggage is compulsory in this situation. We urged the commuters to cooperate with security officers during security checks as precautionary measures continue in light of the Delhi blast. Also, avoid entering the platform without putting the luggage in the X Ray machines installed at the station.

“Following the explosion in Delhi, the Maharashtra police headquarters has sounded an alert for key formations in the state. Accordingly, the Pune City police are on alert. Security checks have been increased, and there is heightened vigilance at key establishments, including Pune International Airport, Pune railway station, Metro stations, and bus terminals in the city, among others,” said a Pune Police official.

The Terror Attack

The deadly car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening claimed at least nine lives and injured over 20 others. The first visuals from the incident show a white Hyundai i20 entering a parking area near Sunehri Masjid around 3:19 pm and halting there for nearly three hours before the powerful blast occurred at approximately 6:52 pm, close to the Red Fort Metro Station. The car, bearing registration number HR 26 CE 7674, was reportedly seen leaving the area just minutes before the explosion.

Responding to the development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “A thorough investigation will take place into the explosion, and no possibility is being ruled out”.