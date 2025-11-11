PCMC Ward Reservation Lottery Today: Four-Phase Draw For 128 Seats At 11 AM

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Conduct Structural Audit Of 46 Bridges, Flyovers Across The City | File Photo

For the upcoming elections of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the ward-wise reservation lottery will be held at the Ramkrishna More Auditorium in Chinchwad today, Tuesday, November 11, at 11 am.

Except for changes in three wards, the ward structure has remained the same as in 2017. Therefore, the attention of aspirants and former corporators has been drawn towards this lottery. After the reservation lottery, the picture for contesting the elections will be clear, while the lottery will be held in four phases.

The general election of the Municipal Corporation will be held in a four-member system. There are 32 wards for this, and the number of corporators remains the same. The State Election Commission has appointed Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar as the authorised officer for the reservation lottery, and the lottery process will be held under his chairmanship.

Reservation lottery tickets will be prepared from A4-size blank paper. They will be wrapped with a rubber represented by one colour. After being placed in a transparent round box and turned, the reservation lottery tickets will be drawn by the hands of school children, the Election Department said.

“The reserved seats will be allotted in the wards, and first, the Scheduled Caste women's reservation will be drawn. After that, the Scheduled Tribe women's reservation will be drawn. The backward class category will be reserved, and the citizens' backward class category for women will also be reserved. Seats will be allotted for general women as well,” said Deputy Commissioner of the Election Department, Sachin Pawar.

Reservation Pattern

Out of the 128 seats in the municipality, 20 seats will be reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) (ten for women), three for Scheduled Tribes (ST) (two for women), and 34 for Backwards Class Category (OBC) (17 for women). Out of the 71 seats in the open group, 35 seats will be reserved for women and 36 seats for the general group. Out of the 128 seats, half, that is, 64 seats, will be reserved for women.

Moreover, all types of vehicles, except government vehicles, have been banned from the premises of the Ramakrishna More Auditorium. The Election Department has appealed not to bring private vehicles to the reservation draw venue.