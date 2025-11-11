Exercise Brahmashira: Southern Command Spearheads Major Joint Military Drill Across Land, Sea, Air In Rann |

The Indian Army’s Southern Command is leading one of the country’s most significant joint military drills - Exercise Brahmashira - being conducted in the Rann and Creek sectors as part of the larger Tri-Services Exercise “Trishul.” The exercise brings together the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with the Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force (BSF) and civil administration, in a coordinated effort to test India’s integrated combat readiness across multiple domains.

This large-scale exercise aims to validate the ability of India’s armed forces to conduct synchronised operations across land, sea, and air, while ensuring real-time coordination among all participating agencies. According to the Army, the drill reflects the spirit of “Whole-of-Nation” and “Military-Civil Fusion”, emphasising India’s preparedness to respond swiftly and decisively to emerging challenges.

“Exercise Brahmashira” symbolises the Indian Army’s Decade of Transformation, integrating joint task forces, a state-of-the-art Joint Control Centre, and advanced operational infrastructure to sustain multi-domain operations. The exercise focuses on validating new organisational frameworks, adaptive warfighting capabilities, and the use of modern technology in complex battlefield scenarios.

The Army stated that this tri-service exercise demonstrates not only operational synergy but also the nation’s progress toward Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) and technological innovation in defence. It highlights India’s growing ability to rely on indigenous systems, modern doctrines, and coordinated command structures.

The final phase of Exercise Trishul is scheduled to take place soon in the deserts of Rajasthan and along the Gujarat coast. Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, is likely to remain present on the ground to witness and review the concluding operations.

Under the overarching framework of Exercise Trishul, Brahmashira stands out as one of the largest and most comprehensive tri-service exercises in recent years. It encapsulates the mantra of “JAI” - Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation in Action.

The exercise reaffirms India’s unwavering commitment to national security - demonstrating that across land, sea, and air, the country’s armed forces remain united, capable, and ever-ready to protect the sovereignty and honour of the nation.