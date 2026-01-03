Pune: No Mayor Without Shiv Sena’s Support In Maharashtra, Claims Industries Minister Uday Samant In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Industries Minister and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant was in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday to campaign for the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections. Addressing the gathering, Samant hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its last-minute jibe at the Shiv Sena in connection with the PCMC polls. He also asserted that across Maharashtra, no mayor can be appointed in any municipal corporation without taking the Shiv Sena into confidence.

The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Pimpri-Chinchwad was announced to be broken at the last moment. Speaking about this, Samant said, “We worked immensely hard to form an alliance with the BJP since we are together in power at the Center and the State. Efforts were made until the very last moment. But it is fine. They kept us in the dark and did not form an alliance.”

“Perhaps they didn’t think Shiv Sena would find 61 strong candidates in the final hour. However, Shiv Sena has secured strong candidates. Therefore, no one can appoint a mayor anywhere without taking Shiv Sena into confidence,” Samant added.

“This election is about the betrayal of Shiv Sena. It is against the corruption of the opposition and a slap to their governance. Nothing is gained without a struggle, and thus, struggle has fallen to the lot of Shiv Sena candidates. Although we are fighting independently, the full strength of Eknath Shinde is behind all candidates,” Samant said.

‘Focus on Development, Not Criticism’

Uday Samant highlighted the ‘Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana’ introduced by Eknath Shinde, stating it cannot be stopped as long as the sun and moon exist. “Do not consider yourselves weak; consider the opposition weak. Much of our work will be completed by the NCP in Pimpri-Chinchwad. We just need to reach the people through door-to-door campaigning. In the final three days, there may be politics of pressure and intimidation -- stand firm against it.”

“Those worried about their own existence are the ones holding press conferences and criticising. We don’t want to get involved in that. Had we been together, we would have been a shield for some, but they didn’t want us. Therefore, there was no need to plead. We have decided to give justice to the Shiv Sainiks,” said Samant.

Minister Uday Samant stated that under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the opposition would be decimated. “Many candidates are new. These candidates must prove worthy of the voters’ trust. Do not criticise the opposition or dig up anyone’s past flaws. Tell the people how well you will work. The public is tired of constant criticism. Votes do not increase by criticising others; approach the people with humility,” he said.

He further noted Eknath Shinde’s significant contribution to Pimpri-Chinchwad, specifically the decision to waive the penalty tax (Shastikar). “No one else should take credit for it. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is easing much of Shiv Sena’s work, so there is no reason to worry. Just agree with what Ajit Pawar says and tell the public about the development work we will do,” he said.

Samant further said, “This is a battle of ‘Shiv-Shakti’ (Divine/People Power) versus ‘Dhan-Shakti’ (Money Power). There are wealthy people on the other side, but we have the struggling Shiv Sainik. History shows that the struggling Shiv Sainik has always defeated money and power. In the Municipal Council elections, Shiv Sena emerged as the second-largest party in Maharashtra.”

MP Shrirang Barne’s Stance

MP Shrirang Barne mentioned that Shiv Sena is contesting 60 seats. “Everyone was insistent on a BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, but it didn’t happen. Candidates were fielded in the last two hours. CM Eknath Shinde empowers the workers. This is a fight against city corruption and the water crisis. Five TMC of water will be brought from the Mulshi Dam. We want to clean the Pavana and Indrayani rivers and control pollution,” said Barne.

He credited Eknath Shinde for returning land to Project Affected Persons (PAP) after 40 years -- a task no one else had accomplished, despite using it for votes, claimed Samant. He also mentioned the waiver of Rs 650 crore in penalty taxes and criticised the lack of progress on the Pavana closed pipeline project, despite it being an issue in the last two elections.