Pune Polls: Congress-To-BJP Turncoat’s Assets Jump From ₹17 Cr To ₹36 Cr In Five Years |

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a vigorous campaign to hoist its flag over the Pune Municipal Corporation. While dropping candidates who did not perform well in the last election (2017), the party has given tickets to 25 turncoats. This has caused some discontent among BJP workers, who are questioning whether this is the reward for the hard work of loyal party members.

In the 2017 municipal elections, the BJP defeated candidates from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, who had been ruling the Pune Municipal Corporation for years, winning 97 seats. This was the first time the BJP had achieved such a massive victory in the history of the municipal corporation. Efforts are being made at various levels to secure an absolute majority in the upcoming elections as well.

Chandrashekhar alias Sunny Nimhan, who is contesting the election from Aundh-Bopodi Ward No. 7, owns assets worth Rs. 36 crore. Chandrashekhar Nimhan is the son of the late MLA Vinayak Nimhan. Sunny Nimhan had previously served as a corporator on a Congress ticket. He was once known as a staunch supporter of the Congress party.

Sunny Nimhan, who has received a BJP ticket, holds a postgraduate degree in Construction Management from Australia. He also has seven different criminal cases registered against him. Nimhan owns an Innova car and five Splendour Plus motorcycles. He also owns a 2005 model Bullet motorcycle. He had contested the 2017 municipal elections.

At that time, his assets were worth Rs. 17.67 crore, which has now increased to Rs. 36 crore. The affidavit also states that Nimhan currently possesses 25 tolas of gold jewellery. Prithviraj Sutar, son of former minister Shashikant Sutar, joined the BJP just before the municipal elections, leaving the Shiv Sena (Thackeray) party. The BJP has also given him a ticket. Sutar, who holds a diploma in engineering, owns vehicles such as a Nissan Micra, Innova, and Bullet, and his assets are worth Rs. 42.51 crore.

Sons of former state ministers, MLAs also in the election fray

Pranav, son of former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, Mahadev Babar, Prasad Babar, Avinash Bagwe, son of former Minister of State Ramesh Bagwe, Indira Bagwe, daughter-in-law of Ramesh Bagwe, and Sapna Chhajed, daughter-in-law of Chandrakant Chhajed, are also contesting the municipal elections.

The municipal election department has not yet uploaded the information of some candidates on its website. When contacted, officials from the municipal election department clarified that the affidavits and application details of all the candidates contesting the elections will be uploaded on the website.