Maharashtra: Brutal Attack On Sahitya Sammelan Working President Vinod Kulkarni Sparks Outrage In Satara | Sourced

Satara: A wave of indignation has swept through the literary and journalistic communities following what is widely being pursued as a ‘cowardly attack’ on Vinod Kulkarni, the Working President of the Sahitya Sammelan. The incident occurred as Kulkarni was departing from a book publication ceremony at the event venue.

An unidentified assailant intercepted him, hurling a black powdery substance into his eyes and face while reportedly shouting death threats. The severity of the attack has resulted in a serious eye injury for Kulkarni, who is himself a prominent journalist known for advocating for farmers’ rights.

Public Works Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale has issued a stern condemnation of the assault, labelling it a ‘cowardly act’ that has no place in a civil society. The minister emphasised that if anyone has grievances or differing viewpoints, they should express them through proper forums rather than resorting to violence.

He stated that the government is willing to provide a platform for dialogue but will not tolerate such physical aggression. Minister Bhosale has directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the root cause of the incident and ensure that the perpetrator faces the full extent of the law.

Recounting the terrifying ordeal, Vinod Kulkarni mentioned that the attacker appeared to be carrying a weapon resembling a koyta and shouted, “I will finish you,” during the ambush. Witnesses noted that the assailant, identified by some as Jadhav, loudly chanted the National Anthem while smearing the black substance.

Kulkarni noted that while many writers and activists were nearby, most remained silent spectators during the struggle. Despite the trauma and the temporary loss of vision caused by the substance, Kulkarni returned to the convention site after receiving medical treatment. He continued to show his commitment to the Marathi language and his stances against government policies and the forced imposition of Hindi.

The journalistic fraternity in Satara district has reacted with fury, warning that they will not be silenced by such intimidation tactics. Editors and media representatives have declared that if any further harm comes to Vinod Kulkarni, they will escalate their protests to take direct action against such injustice.

Following an urgent demand from local journalists, Police Inspector Sachin Mhatre acted swiftly to provide security cover. Armed police protection has now been officially granted to both Vinod Kulkarni and Prof. Milind Joshi, President of the Sahitya Mahamandalam, as the investigation into the motives behind the attack continues.