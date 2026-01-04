Pune: EC Denies Permission For MHADA Lottery During Poll Code; Draw Likely In Late January Or February | File Photo

Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, chairman of the MHADA Pune board, had requested the State Election Commission to clear the way for the lottery of 4,186 houses under the Pune board and grant permission to conduct the lottery during the period of the code of conduct. It was expected that the lottery would proceed as the Election Commission had given a positive response. However, the Election Commission has now denied permission for the lottery.

The State Election Commission (SEC) cited the fact that over two lakh applicants are participating in this lottery, and that this could influence voters, as the reason for denying permission. Consequently, the lottery has been postponed again, and it is now likely to be held at the end of January or in February.

The Pune board had received 4,186 houses at various locations under the 20% inclusive scheme and the 15% integrated scheme. The Pune board started the registration and application sale/acceptance process for these houses in September. However, due to technical difficulties, the board had to extend the deadline twice.

As a result, the lottery was postponed twice. Furthermore, due to delays in scrutinising the applications after the completion of the registration and application sale/acceptance process, the lottery was postponed for a third time.

Meanwhile, anticipating the possibility of the code of conduct being imposed, the board started preparations to conduct the lottery by December 15th. However, due to technical difficulties, the application scrutiny was not completed, and the lottery got caught up in the code of conduct period.

Since the lottery will now be held after the code of conduct ends, i.e., at the end of January or the beginning of February, the applicants are worried. With their deposit money stuck with the Pune board since September, applicants facing financial difficulties have started criticising the Pune board.

They are also demanding that the lottery be conducted as soon as possible. Many have paid the deposit amount by taking loans, using credit cards, or other means, and they need this money back as soon as possible. Therefore, angry reactions are being expressed by the applicants. Applicants are also demanding that MHADA pay interest on the deposit amount.

Following criticism from applicants, the chairman had requested the Election Commission to grant permission for conducting the lottery during the election code of conduct period. He had personally met with officials, and after the meeting, he told the media that the officials had given a positive response and that permission for the lottery would be granted, allowing the process to move forward.

However, the Election Commission has now finally denied permission for the lottery. The distribution of houses is to be done through a lottery system, involving over two lakh applicants. This could certainly influence voters. Therefore, the Election Commission has informed MHADA that permission for the lottery cannot be granted. It is now clear that the lottery will only take place after the code of conduct period, extending the wait for the two lakh fifteen thousand applicants.

When asked about this, Shivaji Adhalrao Patil confirmed the news that permission for the lottery had been denied. He also stated that the lottery would now be held at the end of January or the beginning of February.