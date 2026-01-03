‘Innocent Until Proven Guilty’: Those Who Alleged ₹70,000-Crore Scam Against Me Are Now My Allies, Says Ajit Pawar In Pune

‘Innocent Until Proven Guilty’: Those Who Alleged A ₹70,000-Crore Scam Against Me Are Now My Allies, Says Ajit Pawar In Pune | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Over the years, several controversial allegations have been made against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. One of the most prominent among them is the alleged Rs 70,000-crore irrigation scam, which led to his temporary resignation from the post of Deputy Chief Minister in September 2012.

Ajit Pawar has rarely spoken publicly about the issue. However, on Friday, he surprised many by addressing it openly while speaking to the press. Referring to the allegations, Pawar remarked, “Those who accused me in the Rs 70,000-crore scam are today part of the same ruling government that I am in.”

Pawar was speaking at a press conference held in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday after the deadline for withdrawing nominations for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections had passed. Ajit Pawar has shared power with almost all the major parties in Maharashtra, as he has been a part of both the Mahavikas Aghadi alliance and the Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking about this, Ajit Pawar said, “Allegations were made against me regarding a Rs 70,000 crore scam in irrigation projects. I am now part of the government with everyone who levelled those allegations.” Devendra Fadnavis was the most vocal critic of allegations against Ajit Pawar and used them heavily until they both formed an alliance in July 2023.

Pawar added that some seats were left for Sachin Kharat’s Republican Party of India (Kharat faction) in Pune, and it is their right to decide whom to nominate. “I have never supported criminality,” Pawar said, adding that he would soon release a list of candidates fielded by NCP, NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), and Sachin Kharat.

‘Mohol Let A Criminal Flee Abroad’

Speaking to the press on Thursday in Pune, Union Minister of State and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol had taken a jibe at Ajit Pawar, saying, "The Guardian Minister (Pawar) says Pune should be crime-free, but if you look at their (NCP) candidates from the east to the west of the city, which principles do they fit into?"

When questioned about this, Pawar replied, “One should scratch their head and remember who helped a certain individual (Nilesh Ghaywal) from the Kothrud area of Pune flee abroad. There should be a proper investigation into how and why that person fled the country. One should look into who the BJP has given tickets to in various elections over the last 15 to 20 years.”

‘Innocent Until Proven Guilty’

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded Siddharth Bansode, son of Pimpri MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Anna Bansode, for the upcoming PCMC elections. A Congress candidate raised the issue that Siddharth has two pending cases for attempted murder.

When asked about this, Pawar said, “Is a person guilty before the crime is proven? The charges against Siddharth have not been proven. I was accused of a Rs 70,000 crore scam in irrigation projects, yet I am sharing the government with those very people who made the allegations.”

‘BJP Leaders Arrogant With Power’

Criticising local BJP leaders, Ajit Pawar said, "When NCP was in power at the Center, State, and Corporation, we never misused power. We appointed Standing Committee Chairmen even at the cost of some internal displeasure. Local BJP leaders have become intoxicated and arrogant with power.”

Without naming anyone, Ajit Pawar further alleged, “How did the property of some people increase? What miracle made them millionaires? BJP leaders lack a vision for development. Their only goal is to find where and how to make money through corruption.”

Pawar also alleged inflated tenders, corruption in waste management and dog sterilisation, and the rise of “loot gangs” within the civic body. Pawar claimed the corporation has been pushed into heavy debt and cited excessive spending on road projects. He also accused government officials of succumbing to pressure and enabling mafias and promised investigations if his party comes to power.