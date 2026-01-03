PMPML Issues Legal Notice To Pune-Based Influencer Atharva Sudame Over Unauthorised Reel Shot Inside Bus | Watch | Sourced

Pune: Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) Administration has issued a notice to famous social media influencer Atharva Sudame, officials announced on Friday. Pune-based influencer Sudame recently posted a video that he reportedly shot inside a PMPML bus without any information.

Watch Video:

PMPML Administration has alleged that the video was recorded without any mandatory authorisation and shows unauthorised use of PMPML property. It involved a PMPML driver, who conducted the uniform, used the e-ticketing machine, and displayed an official badge. PMPML states that this amounts to the illegal use of its assets.

Also, PMPML administration has alleged that the women conductors were shown in an objectionable and derogatory manner by Sudame in the reel. “It affected the dignity, reputation, and professionalism of women employees within PMPML,” noted a PMPML official.

Citing that the reel has tarnished PMPML’s public image and credibility, the transport agency has served notice to Reelstar Atharva Sudame. The administration has alleged that content like this undermines public trust in an essential public service.

The legal notice orders Reelstar Sudame to immediately remove the controversial reel and has also served a warning not to repeat the same in the future. Sudame has been asked to visit the PMPML headquarters near Swargate within seven days with a written explanation. Further legal action will be taken if the influencer doesn't comply.

What Was The Reel?

Sudame allegedly recreated everyday scenes inside a PMPML bus, with himself acting as the bus conductor. In the reel, Sudame is seen wearing a conductor’s uniform, complete with a badge and an e-ticketing machine. During the skit, a woman asks him in Marathi to issue “one-and-a-half tickets” for two passengers. When Sudame asks for the reason, the woman responds that the man accompanying her is “half mad” and therefore should be given a half ticket.

Sudame then replies that she should purchase two full tickets regardless, adding that she is “deed shahani” -- a Marathi slang term commonly used to describe someone who is overly smart or an annoying know-it-all.

The PMPML administration has reportedly raised concerns over the portrayal of women in the reel. Sudame has not yet responded to the criticism. Meanwhile, the reel in question, along with another video showing humorous interactions among passengers within a PMPML bus, continues to remain available on his Instagram page at the time of writing this report.