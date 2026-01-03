 Pune Charity Commission Files Case Against Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital In Tanisha Bhise Case
This inquiry marks a historic first in the functioning of the Pune Charity Commission, where such a strong stand has been taken against a reputed charitable hospital

Indu BhagatUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
The Pune Charity Commission has held Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre, run under the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, guilty of failing to provide life-saving medical treatment and transportation facilities to Tanisha Bhise, a critically ill pregnant woman.

The findings were recorded by Joint Charity Commissioner Rajni Kiran Kshirsagar, who observed that the hospital authorities failed in their duty to provide emergency medical care and also did not facilitate the timely shifting of the patient to another hospital.

This inquiry marks a historic first in the functioning of the Pune Charity Commission, where such a strong stand has been taken against a reputed charitable hospital. The inquiry was conducted under the leadership of Kshirsagar along with her team comprising Dr Rajesh Pardeshi, Deputy Charity Commissioner (Pune), Deepak Kharade, Superintendent of the Hospital Branch, and inspectors Sachin Bakal and Ravindra Gaware.

Following the inquiry, Inspector Sachin Bakal of the Pune Charity Commission has filed a prosecution case against the hospital and its 11 trustees. The trustees named in the case include Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Bharti Mangeshkar, Ushatai Mangeshkar, Adinath Mangeshkar, Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, Dr Jitendra Kshirsagar, Advocate PM Khire, Sachin Vyavahare, RP Joshi and Dr Prasad Rajhans.

The case has been filed to be prosecuted before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Pune, signalling a rare but firm assertion of accountability in the administration of charitable medical institutions in the city.

Legal and civil society circles have described the move as a landmark step that could set a precedent for enforcing the responsibility and ethical obligations of charitable hospitals across Maharashtra.

