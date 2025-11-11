 Pune: 2 PMPML Executives Booked For Misleading Transport Body, Data Misuse & Fraud
The accused have been identified as Rajan Madhukar Lingayat, a resident of Dhankawadi and Gaurav Kulkarni, a resident of Kothrud. Regarding the matter, a police complaint has been lodged by Dnyanoba Digambar Jadhav (55), Legal Officer of PMPML

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
PMPML Bus | FPJ Photo

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has lodged a Police complaint against its two marketing executives for allegedly misleading the transport body, misusing its software and digital resources, and causing damage to its reputation, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Rajan Madhukar Lingayat, a resident of Dhankawadi and Gaurav Kulkarni, a resident of Kothrud. Regarding the matter, a police complaint has been lodged by Dnyanoba Digambar Jadhav (55), Legal Officer of PMPML. The alleged incidents took place at the PMPML headquarters in Swargate between August and September 2025.

According to information, both Lingayat and Kulkarni were appointed as marketing executives on a contractual basis in 2024, with a monthly salary of ₹2 lakh each. Their responsibilities included managing PMPML’s software systems, including Cargo FL, the PayU Dashboard Mobile App, and Revenue Password Management.

During August–September 2025, PMPML introduced a QR code ticketing system for passengers. However, the system reportedly failed to function properly, resulting in a decline in revenue.

An internal review revealed that the two executives lacked the required technical experience and had misled PMPML authorities, thereby committing fraud while drawing high salaries without delivering expected results.

PMPML, which already suffers an annual loss of around ₹850 crore while operating in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, found the duo’s underperformance to be financially burdensome. They also failed to submit timely work reports, causing further inconvenience and operational setbacks. Due to their inefficiency and misuse of resources, PMPML terminated their contracts.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had access to all confidential passwords and data of the PMPML software systems. They allegedly misused this information and sent unauthorised emails using the official PMPML web domain. Moreover, despite repeated reminders, they did not return official equipment, including laptops, tablets, computers, and pen drives issued to them by the corporation.

The complaint warns that the two could exploit sensitive data in the future, leading to financial losses, passenger inconvenience, and reputational damage to PMPML.

Kishore Chavan, Public Relations Officer of PMPML, told The Free Press Journal that the duo was terminated for negligence and irresponsible work. "However, the administration has asked them to return the equipment given by the PMPML for work. But they were not responding, leading to the registration of a case against them in Swargate Police Station."

