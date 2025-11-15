 Thane MACT Orders ₹74 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Bhayandar Man Killed In 2020 Truck Crash
Thane MACT Orders ₹74 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Bhayandar Man Killed In 2020 Truck Crash

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Thane, has awarded a compensation of Rs 74,03,910 to the family of a 46-year-old Bhayander resident who died in a road accident in 2020. The order was passed by Tribunal Member R.V. Mohite on Friday.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Thane MACT awards ₹74 lakh compensation in Bhayandar fatal accident case | FPJ (Representational Image)

Thane: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Thane, has awarded a compensation of Rs 74,03,910 to the family of a 46-year-old Bhayandar resident who died in a road accident in 2020. The order was passed by Tribunal Member R.V. Mohite on Friday.

The petition was filed by the victim’s widow, Sushma Chauhan, and their two children after Vinodkumar Bhagirath Chauhan, an export incharge with Devu Tools Pvt. Ltd., was fatally injured on June 2, 2020, when a truck rammed into his motorcycle near Vijay Nagar Junction on Marol–Maroshi Road.

Truck Rammed Motorcycle While Attempting to Overtake

According to the FIR and witness statements, Vinodkumar and a friend were riding home when a speeding truck attempted to overtake their motorcycle, hitting it from behind. The impact caused the motorcycle to topple, and the truck’s rear wheel ran over Vinodkumar, killing him on the spot.

Truck Driver Booked Under IPC Sections 279 and 304(A)

The truck driver was later booked under sections 279 and 304(A) of the IPC by MIDC police. The tribunal held that the truck driver was solely responsible for the crash, noting that he failed to maintain a safe distance and was driving rashly.

Insurer’s Objections Rejected Due to Lack of Evidence

The New India Assurance Company contested the claim, arguing that the deceased was partly negligent and that the truck driver lacked a valid licence and vehicle fitness documents. However, the tribunal rejected these claims, noting that the insurer failed to provide any proof or lead evidence supporting its allegations.

Tribunal Assesses Annual Income at ₹5.78 Lakh After Tax Deductions

The tribunal accepted salary records showing the deceased earned Rs 51,300 per month as a permanent employee. After tax deductions, his annual income was assessed at Rs 5,78,060.

