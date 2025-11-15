Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 42-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Dies After Speeding Car Plunges Into Creek Near Kharghar Bridge

Swift car falls into creek near Kharghar bridge; driver declared dead on arrival | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A speeding Swift car travelling from Mumbai towards Pune lost control, broke through a roadside safety barrier and plunged nearly 25 feet into a creek near the Kharghar bridge on the Mumbai–Pune route on Friday night, resulting in the driver’s death.

Rescue Teams Retrieve Submerged Vehicle Using Crane

Police, traffic officials and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and used a crane to retrieve the submerged vehicle.

Victim Identified as Bengaluru Resident Who Came to Mumbai for Work

The deceased has been identified as Jobin Benedict (42), a resident of Bengaluru district, Karnataka, who had come to Mumbai for work. Around 9.30 pm, he was driving his white Swift car towards Pune.

After crossing the Kharghar toll plaza, Benedict was reportedly speeding when he lost control of the vehicle on the creek bridge, causing it to crash into the left-side safety barrier and fall into the water below.

Driver Declared Dead on Arrival; Police Investigate Further

Rescue teams pulled out the vehicle and shifted Benedict—who was found grievously injured—to the sub-district hospital in Panvel, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police said he died due to drowning.

Case Registered for Rash Driving; Probe Into Possible Involvement of Other Vehicles

"According to preliminary investigation, the accident occurred because Benedict was driving at high speed in a negligent manner. We have registered an offence against him for rash and negligent driving. But we are also investigated if any other vehicle was involved in the accident as there was continuous traffic flow on the road," senior police inspector Ajay Kamble from Kharghar police station said.

Accident Causes Traffic Congestion on Mumbai–Pune Route

The incident caused significant traffic congestion on the Mumbai–Pune corridor for some time, officials added.

