Mumbai Fraud Case: 35-Year-Old ICICI Lombard Employee Booked For Cheating After Illegally Selling BMW To Non-Auction Participant

ICICI Lombard employee booked for cheating in BMW auction fraud case | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar police on Friday booked Amit Gupta, 35, an employee of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, for alleged cheating.

The case was registered after the company complained that Gupta violated rules by handing over a BMW car to someone who had not participated in an auction, instead of delivering it to the rightful bidder who had secured the top position. Gupta allegedly did this for personal monetary gain, accepting money from the person who received the car.

BMW Auction Winner Denied Vehicle; Car Handed to Non-Participant

According to the FIR, ICICI Lombard held an online auction on May 31 for four-wheeler accident vehicles, including a BMW (GJ 05 JP 0777). As per the company’s rules, the bidder who met all criteria would be declared the winner. In the auction, 40-year-old Omprakash Thakur emerged as the top bidder.

Employee Sold Car to Another Person for ₹6.50 Lakh

However, Gupta, who worked in the salvage department of ICICI Lombard, did not deliver the BMW to Thakur. Instead, he sold the vehicle to one Michael Raja, who had not participated in the auction. When Thakur learned about this, he contacted the company and inquired about the matter.

Internal Inquiry Reveals ₹50,000 Transfer to Employee’s Wife’s Account

Following this, the company initiated an internal inquiry. The inquiry revealed that Gupta had allegedly taken Rs 50,000 from Raja and had transferred the amount to his wife Mamata Jaiswal’s HDFC Bank account. The company had fixed the auction value of the BMW at Rs 9 lakh, but Gupta sold the vehicle to Raja for Rs 6.50 lakh.

Company Files Complaint; Loss of ₹2.50 Lakh Reported

On behalf of the company, Utkarsh Das, the chief manager of the salvage department, filed the complaint. The complaint stated that Gupta caused a loss of Rs 2.50 lakh to the company and also damaged its credibility.

Case Registered Under BNS for Criminal Breach of Trust and Cheating

The Bangur Nagar police registered the case under Sections 316(2), 316(4) (criminal breach of trust), and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

