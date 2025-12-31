Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Shinde Sena Goes Solo In 12 Corporations As Mahayuti Alliances Fracture Across State

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai, Dec 31: In a scenario marked by alliances of convenience, Shinde Sena is contesting 12 municipal corporations on its own, more than the BJP’s nine and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s eight.

Although the final picture will emerge only after the withdrawal deadline on January 2, it is said that the Mahayuti has split across at least 24 municipal corporations. Similarly, the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners are together in 17 civic bodies.

Multi-cornered contests likely across the state

The state is set to witness multi-cornered contests in almost all of the 29 municipal corporations. The Malegaon, Dhule, Latur, Nanded and Chandrapur civic bodies are among the few exceptions where most parties are contesting independently. These municipal areas have a sizable minority population, particularly Muslims.

Two NCP factions come together in key civic bodies

Amid some unusual political equations, the two NCP factions have come together to capture the Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Parbhani municipal corporations, where Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will be contesting against his Mahayuti allies.

The Pawar family has traditionally controlled the political affairs of Pune and its satellite township Pimpri-Chinchwad. To protect their local interests in this industrial hub, known for the automobile and IT industries, the Pawars have decided to go the extra mile. This move is being viewed as a precursor to a possible future merger of the two NCP factions.

Congress-NCP understanding reported in Sangli-Miraj

Interestingly, both the NCP factions have also entered into an indirect understanding with the Congress in the Sangli-Miraj civic body, according to reports.

Here, the Congress has filed nominations for 34 seats, the NCP for 33 and the NCP (SP) for 22 seats in the 78-member municipal corporation. This comes despite the Congress’s earlier declaration that it would not align with any party sharing power with the BJP.

NCP (SP), MNS and smaller parties chart varied strategies

The NCP (SP) has aligned with the Congress and Sena (UBT) in 11 municipal corporations each. Interestingly, the party has also forged alliances with the MNS in five civic bodies. The MNS is contesting only the Ahilyanagar municipal corporation independently.

The Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA is contesting Pimpri-Chinchwad, Ichalkaranji, Dhule, Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on its own. The AIMIM is fighting independently in Malegaon, Panvel, Solapur and Dhule, while the Samajwadi Party and the Islam Party have come together in Malegaon.

