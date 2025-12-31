Happy New Year 2026! Mumbaikars Welcome NY26 With Grand Fireworks At Bandra Reclamation, Marine Drive | VIDEOS

Mumbaikars Welcome NY26 With Grand Fireworks At Bandra Reclamation, Marine Drive | X | IANS

Mumbai: Mumbai ushered in the New Year 2026 with vibrant celebrations across the city. As the clock struck midnight, cheers echoed across the city, marking a hopeful and energetic start to 2026. The city, renowned for its vibrant nightlife, turned up the excitement to another level as large gatherings can be seen in Marine Drive, Gateway of India, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand.

Mumbaikars flocked to Juhu Chowpatty starting Wednesday evening to bid farewell to 2025 and welcome in 2026. Huge crowds also gathered at various railway stations, including CSMT, Churchgate, Marine Drive and Bandra. Moreover, the city's BMC building, CST station was also light up.

Spiritual Start To New Year

On the first day of 2026, devotees also set to visit Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar for the morning Aarti. The Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi announced special darshan timings for January 1. The temple opened at 3.15 am on January 1 for an early morning darshan till 5.30 am. Additionally, several people also attended service at Bandra's Mount Mary Church.

Security across Mumbai Tightened

Security arrangements across the city was significantly strengthened as over 17,000 personnel were deployed across key locations, including Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty and the Juhu and Versova beaches, to manage the massive crowds.

Moreover, visuals shared by news agency ANI showed security at intensified at Churchgate station for New Year celebrations with additional personnel, dog squads, and CCTV surveillance.

Special Trains, Buses, Overnight Metros and More

The Mumbai Metro 3 will be operating overnight, with special extended service on the corridor that will commence after 10:30 pm on December 31 and continue till 5:55 am on January 1. Moreover, the Mumbai Metro One will also be operating with extended hours, with the last train departing from Versova at 02:14 am towards Ghatkopar and at 02.40 am from Ghatkopar towards Versova.

In addition to this, BEST will be undertaking special buses on routes connecting popular beaches from 10 pm to 12:30 am. Heritage tour buses will operate in South Mumbai till the early hours. There will also be special trains running on the Western, Central and Harbour lines.



