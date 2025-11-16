 Video Shows Slum Encroachment Dangerously Close To Mumbai Airport Wall, Flights Land Just Few Feet Above Tall Flags
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVideo Shows Slum Encroachment Dangerously Close To Mumbai Airport Wall, Flights Land Just Few Feet Above Tall Flags

Video Shows Slum Encroachment Dangerously Close To Mumbai Airport Wall, Flights Land Just Few Feet Above Tall Flags

A video showing a dangerously close slum settlement near the Mumbai airport boundary wall has sparked serious safety concerns online. The 19-second clip, now circulating widely across social media platforms, captures an Air India aircraft making a landing approach while passing extremely close to the nearby slums.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Video Shows Slum Encroachment Dangerously Close To Mumbai Airport Wall, Flights Land Just Few Feet Above Tall Flags | X @BesuraTaansane

A video showing a dangerously close slum settlement near the Mumbai airport boundary wall has sparked serious safety concerns online. The 19-second clip, now circulating widely across social media platforms, captures an Air India aircraft making a landing approach while passing extremely close to the nearby slums.

In the video, a person pans the camera across the tightly packed slum cluster, situated just outside the airport perimeter. As the Air India flight descends, the proximity between the aircraft and the rooftops appears alarmingly narrow, raising questions about both flight safety and urban encroachment. What has further intensified the debate is the presence of multiple tall flags tied on the slum walls. These flags extend high above the rooftops, adding another layer of risk for aircraft making low-altitude landings.

WATCH VIDEO:

Social media users expressed shock, with many questioning how such structures are allowed to exist so close to a sensitive aviation zone. Others highlighted the potential dangers of any tall object coming into the flight path, stressing that even a minor obstruction can lead to severe consequences during landing.

FPJ Shorts
Video Shows Slum Encroachment Dangerously Close To Mumbai Airport Wall, Flights Land Just Few Feet Above Tall Flags
Video Shows Slum Encroachment Dangerously Close To Mumbai Airport Wall, Flights Land Just Few Feet Above Tall Flags
Bhiwandi News: Dangerous Road Gaps Turn Into Deadly Traps After Heavy Rains; Residents Blame BNCMC for Inaction
Bhiwandi News: Dangerous Road Gaps Turn Into Deadly Traps After Heavy Rains; Residents Blame BNCMC for Inaction
Ranji Trophy 2025: Fifties From Musheer Khan, Akhil Herwadkar & Siddhesh Lad Power Mumbai Team
Ranji Trophy 2025: Fifties From Musheer Khan, Akhil Herwadkar & Siddhesh Lad Power Mumbai Team
Mumbai Fire Brigade Launches ₹3.5-Crore Advanced Training Programme To Boost Flood And Water Rescue Response
Mumbai Fire Brigade Launches ₹3.5-Crore Advanced Training Programme To Boost Flood And Water Rescue Response

Aviation enthusiasts online noted that all major airports maintain strict height regulations around runways and approach paths, and any violation can interfere with safe landing operations. Users are urging authorities to inspect the site and ensure compliance with aviation safety norms.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows Bikers Crossing Road From Inside Pipe Line In Nashik; Sparks Safety Concerns
article-image

While the exact location within the airport’s vicinity is not officially confirmed, it is said to be from Jari Mari in Sakinaka. The video has reignited long-standing concerns about encroachments around Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), where dense settlements have historically posed challenges to expanding air safety zones.

Authorities have not issued a statement so far, but the viral clip has amplified calls for immediate assessment and necessary corrective action to prevent potential hazards.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video Shows Slum Encroachment Dangerously Close To Mumbai Airport Wall, Flights Land Just Few Feet...

Video Shows Slum Encroachment Dangerously Close To Mumbai Airport Wall, Flights Land Just Few Feet...

Gym Nap Gone Viral: Woman Accidentally Dozes Off For Hours While Gymming, Members Show Unexpected...

Gym Nap Gone Viral: Woman Accidentally Dozes Off For Hours While Gymming, Members Show Unexpected...

What Is 'Flip The Camera' Trend? Viral Fun Challenge Upsetting People Online, Sparking Harassment &...

What Is 'Flip The Camera' Trend? Viral Fun Challenge Upsetting People Online, Sparking Harassment &...

MP News: Man Poses As DSP Santosh Patel, Dupes Tribal Woman Of ₹72 Lakh; Officer Urges People To...

MP News: Man Poses As DSP Santosh Patel, Dupes Tribal Woman Of ₹72 Lakh; Officer Urges People To...

'Welcome To GG & Gill Era': Memefest Sparks As Team India Lost Its First Test Against South Africa...

'Welcome To GG & Gill Era': Memefest Sparks As Team India Lost Its First Test Against South Africa...