Video Shows Slum Encroachment Dangerously Close To Mumbai Airport Wall, Flights Land Just Few Feet Above Tall Flags

A video showing a dangerously close slum settlement near the Mumbai airport boundary wall has sparked serious safety concerns online. The 19-second clip, now circulating widely across social media platforms, captures an Air India aircraft making a landing approach while passing extremely close to the nearby slums.

In the video, a person pans the camera across the tightly packed slum cluster, situated just outside the airport perimeter. As the Air India flight descends, the proximity between the aircraft and the rooftops appears alarmingly narrow, raising questions about both flight safety and urban encroachment. What has further intensified the debate is the presence of multiple tall flags tied on the slum walls. These flags extend high above the rooftops, adding another layer of risk for aircraft making low-altitude landings.

WATCH VIDEO:

This is the slum encroachment right next to Mumbai Airport wall - very very high risk ! Don’t miss the flags … 😭pic.twitter.com/Sf5fM7HRrs — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) November 16, 2025

Social media users expressed shock, with many questioning how such structures are allowed to exist so close to a sensitive aviation zone. Others highlighted the potential dangers of any tall object coming into the flight path, stressing that even a minor obstruction can lead to severe consequences during landing.

Aviation enthusiasts online noted that all major airports maintain strict height regulations around runways and approach paths, and any violation can interfere with safe landing operations. Users are urging authorities to inspect the site and ensure compliance with aviation safety norms.

While the exact location within the airport’s vicinity is not officially confirmed, it is said to be from Jari Mari in Sakinaka. The video has reignited long-standing concerns about encroachments around Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), where dense settlements have historically posed challenges to expanding air safety zones.

Authorities have not issued a statement so far, but the viral clip has amplified calls for immediate assessment and necessary corrective action to prevent potential hazards.