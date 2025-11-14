Viral Video Shows Bikers Crossing Road From Inside Pipe Line In Nashik; Sparks Safety Concerns | Instagram @mr_abhiahek0464

Nashik, Maharashtra: A viral video circulating on social media has captured a bizarre and risky incident in which several bikers can be seen riding through a large pipeline segment placed in the middle of a road. The clip, widely shared online, has raised serious safety concerns while also drawing humorous reactions from netizens.

The video, posted by Instagram user Abhishek Singh, shows a concrete tunnel-like pipe lying across the road, obstructing the flow of traffic. As vehicles slow down to navigate the blockage, multiple bikers are seen choosing an unusual shortcut, riding straight through the hollow pipe to cross to the other side. The sight of people casually driving inside what essentially is a pipe or tunnel piece has left many viewers stunned.

Though the exact location has not been officially confirmed, social media users claim the incident took place in Nashik. The unconventional manoeuvre by the bikers sparked a mix of amusement and worry, with many pointing out the potential risks of attempting such a stunt on a busy road.

In a follow-up video, Abhishek Singh, the Instagram user who posted the video, is seen attempting to block the pipe using stones and other obstacles to prevent bikers from entering it again. His action, he stated, was to avoid any possible accidents or injuries, as the pipe posed a significant threat if someone were to lose balance or collide inside the narrow structure.

The videos have prompted discussions online about the need for proper barricades around construction materials left on roads, as well as the importance of road discipline. Citizens have urged local authorities to take note of such hazardous setups and ensure adequate safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.