 ‘Jail Or Bail’ For West Bengal Minister Chandranath Sinha Will Be Heard On Sep 23
‘Jail Or Bail’ For West Bengal Minister Chandranath Sinha Will Be Heard On Sep 23

After hearing both ED and Sinha’s lawyer, the special PMLA court said that it will pronounce the verdict at 2pm on Tuesday.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
TMC Minister Chandranath Sinha | IANS

Kolkata: Special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court on Saturday reserved its verdict till September 23 on whether to grant bail to West Bengal correctional services minister Chandranath Sinha or to send him to the custody of ED in connection with the multi-crore school recruitment case in the state.

Talking to the media, while coming out of the court, Sinha said that he has ‘faith’ in the judiciary.

Asked whether the allegation that he ‘did not cooperate’ with the central agency to which the state correctional service minister said that he had cooperated.

During the hearing ED’s counsel Dhiraj Trivedi said that they want seven days ED custody of Sinha as he ‘did not’ cooperate in the investigation.

article-image

“We have submitted all the relevant documents to the court and sought seven days custody. Now let the court decide,” said Trivedi.

Notably, on March 22, 2024 the agency recovered Rs. 41 lakh cash and some incriminating documents from Sinha’s residence during a raid. In August this year the central agency had released a statement that their probe is on as they have found a huge amount of money transaction in Sinha and his family’s bank account.

