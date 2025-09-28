PM Modi Meets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan here.
Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the vice president earlier this month.
"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C P Radhakrishnan at the Vice-President's Enclave today," the vice president's secretariat said on X.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)
