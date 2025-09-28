PM Modi Meets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

Pm Modi Meets Vice President Radhakrishnan |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan here.

Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the vice president earlier this month.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C P Radhakrishnan at the Vice-President's Enclave today," the vice president's secretariat said on X.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)