 PM Modi Meets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Meets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

PM Modi Meets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the vice president earlier this month.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Pm Modi Meets Vice President Radhakrishnan |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan here.

Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the vice president earlier this month.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C P Radhakrishnan at the Vice-President's Enclave today," the vice president's secretariat said on X.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

FPJ Shorts
'Artists Stay Alive In Our Hearts Forever': Shilpa Rao Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg, Sings Ya Ali At Ziro Festival
'Artists Stay Alive In Our Hearts Forever': Shilpa Rao Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg, Sings Ya Ali At Ziro Festival
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Appeals In Animated Fashion After His Throw Was Blocked By Salman Agha; Video
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Appeals In Animated Fashion After His Throw Was Blocked By Salman Agha; Video
'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO
'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO
Kandivali Fire: Two Dead, Five Critically Injured After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen
Kandivali Fire: Two Dead, Five Critically Injured After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S...

'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S...

Jal Jeevan Mission Wins Best Display Award At UP International Trade Show

Jal Jeevan Mission Wins Best Display Award At UP International Trade Show

Two Coach Uncoupling Incidents On Paschim Express Raise Safety Concerns

Two Coach Uncoupling Incidents On Paschim Express Raise Safety Concerns

'My Dear Brother Thiru': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Thanks Rahul Gandhi For His 'Heartfelt' Concern...

'My Dear Brother Thiru': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Thanks Rahul Gandhi For His 'Heartfelt' Concern...

PM Modi Meets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

PM Modi Meets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan